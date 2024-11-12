Tomorrow Girls Troop's First U.S. Solo Exhibition Opens at NJCU This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tomorrow Girls Troop, a feminist artist group that has been globally promoting feminism in Japan and East Asia through art, will present their first solo exhibition in the United States at the New Jersey City University (NJCU) Visual Arts Gallery. The exhibition opens on Thursday, November 14 and runs through Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

Entitled "We Can Do It!," this exhibition delves into a diverse range of themes, including the amendment of sexual assault criminal laws, the definition of feminism in the Kojien, a Japanese dictionary, issues surrounding "comfort women," and transgender rights. Tomorrow Girls Troop's art confronts complex and often shunned topics such as law, discrimination, and historical issues, garnering attention not only from the international art world but also academia.

The exhibition will hold an opening reception on November 14 from 4-7 p.m., with an artist talk on November 14 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Meanwhile, in collaboration with JCFridays — a seasonal arts festival in Jersey City, presented by Art House Productions — there will be sponsored evening hours on Friday, December 6 from 3-7 p.m.

The artwork of Tomorrow Girls Troop has been featured in television programs, newspapers, magazines, academic journals, and documentaries across Europe and Asia. Tomorrow Girls Troop have been invited for lectures and performances at renowned institutions such as the University of Tokyo, Oxford University, UCLA, and numerous universities across Japan, the United States, and Europe.

While Tomorrow Girls Troop have participated in numerous group exhibitions, this will be their first solo exhibition in the United States which will showcase and highlight their art and activism since their founding in 2015.

The exhibits will be held at the Visual Arts Building Gallery, located at 100 Culver Avenue on campus. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 12 - 5 p.m., and by appointment, by emailing gallery@njcu.edu. Admission is free to this exhibit.

For further information, visit the njcu.edu/gallery or contact Midori Yoshimoto, Gallery Director at myoshimoto@njcu.edu or @njcugalleries on Instagram. For more on Tomorrow Girls Troop, https://tomorrowgirlstroop.com.

