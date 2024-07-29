The Theater Project To Host Discussions With Scholars Following Performances Of THE INTERPRETER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



­In response to the rise of antisemitism in the United States, scholars from New Jersey universities will lead audience discussions with high-school students and adults following six performances of The Interpreter, Joseph Vitale's drama about a Nazi leader and his Jewish interpreter during the Nuremberg trials, which opens next month at the Oakes Center Theater in Summit. The Theater Project is presenting the play.

The production will run for eight performances from August 15 – 25. The first performance will be a 10 a.m. matinee for 70 students from Elizabeth High School and Elizabeth's Thomas Jefferson Arts Academy. The Interpreter, inspired by the real-life experience of Richard Sonnenfeldt, one of the last surviving Nuremberg interpreters, is a fictional work recounting the relationship between Reichsmarschall Hermann Göring and his interpreter, a 23-year-old German-born Jewish U.S. Army private.

“In our time of intense polarized identity and global conflict, Joseph Vitale's play is a reflection on the evergreen importance of recognizing the common humanity we share across every political and cultural boundary, as well as a reminder of how tragic the consequences may be when our societies fail to do so,” said Dr. Joseph Huddleston, associate professor in Seton Hall University's School of Diplomacy. He will facilitate the discussion with the students and one of the discussions with adult audiences.

In addition, Dr. Rachel Slutsky of Seton Hall and Dr. Angela West of Drew University Center for Holocaust/Genocide Study will each facilitate two discussions after other performances.

“There is no question antisemitism is on the rise,” said Vitale. “There have been over 2,000 reported incidents of antisemitism in the United States since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas. Most disturbing is the increase in antisemitic sentiments among the young. Nearly three-quarters of Jewish college students have reported experiencing or witnessing antisemitic incidents on their campuses.

"Our post-performance discussions with young audiences can be a step toward reversing this trend,” Vitale added.

Artistic Director Mark Spina noted that in its 30 years, The Theater Project has sought to present plays that lead to constructive conversations about the difficult issues confronting American society. “The Interpreter is not only an excellent piece of theater, it's also a necessary one at this time,” he said.

Tickets cost $35 for adults, $28 for seniors, and $20 for students. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.thetheaterproject.org/the-interpreter. For further information and group pricing, write to info@TheTheaterProject.org or call the box office at 908-809-8865.

Oakes Center Theater is located at 120 Morris Avenue.

The Theater Project's production of The Interpreter is made possible by the company's many donors, particularly Lynn Heyns in memory of Bohdan Lukaschewsky, Carol Simon and Gary Levin, Gil and Claire Zweig, Doug Sarini, Ann Fagan, and Stephanie Fein.

Founded in 1994 and based in Union, The Theater Project introduces New Jersey audiences to new plays and supports rising playwrights and theater artists. It develops new audiences for theater by service to the community, providing programs for children, and using theater as a forum to address current issues.

