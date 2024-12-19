The New Jersey Performing Arts Center Continues Free Monthly Jazz Jams at Clement's Place

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jazz Jams at Clement's Place is a monthly Jazz Jams Session concert series (January-June 2025) featuring top-flight New Jersey musicians directed by pianist and bandleader, James Austin, Jr. Audience members immerse themselves in the relaxing sounds of jazz music that stimulate the players' and listeners' minds.

All novice and seasoned jazz musicians and singers are welcomed to jam and improv with the professional band throughout the night. Co-producers: Wayne Winborne, Executive Director, IFJS and Eyesha Marable, AVP, Comm Engagement, NJPAC.

Performances are every third Thursday of the month at 7:30 p.m.

Jan 16: vocalist Alicia Renee aka "Blue Eyes" with Ben Rubens (bass) and Jeremy Warren (drums)

Feb 20: James Austin Jr. (piano) and Luminescence band

Mar 13, Apr 17, May 15, and Jun 19: Artists TBA.

Where: Clement's Place, Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hall, Rutgers University, 15 Washington Street, Newark, New Jersey

Tickets: Free. Seating is first come, first served. For more information, contact NJPAC at 1.888.GO.NJPAC/1.888.466.5722 or visit NJPAC.org/series/jazz-jams/.

