The Growing Stage To Present Brady Rymer And the Little Band That Could

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Growing Stage will present a special New Year's Eve Countdown Concert featuring Brady Rymer And the Little Band That Could on Saturday, December 28th at 11:00AM.

New Year's Eve arrives a few days early at The Growing Stage with a musical celebration featuring dancing, sing-alongs and a special countdown to 2025 at NOON! It's a concert the entire family will never forget.

After a decade-long career with RCA Records jam band From Good Homes, recording and touring with acts from the Dave Matthews Band to Bob Dylan and Bob Weir's Ratdog, Brady Rymer ventured into family music as he started his own family, releasing Good Morning, Gus in 2000. Since then, he has released ten CDs, including 2017's GRAMMY-nominated Press Play, 2014's GRAMMY-nominated Just Say Hi! and the 2008 GRAMMY-nominated Here Comes Brady Rymer and the Little Band That Could. One of his most recent albums, Under the Big Umbrella, was inspired by and written with students & teachers. It's a collection of songs full of hope for a future with room for everyone. Brady and the Little Band That Could invite us to join them in a place where individuality is celebrated, and kindness wins the day.

Ticket prices are $23 for adults & seniors and $18 for children. Party hats and noisemakers will be provided! To purchase tickets, please visit www.growingstage.com or call (973) 347-4946.

The Growing Stage's programs are made possible, in part, by funding from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, and contributions from numerous corporations, foundations, and individuals. The Growing Stage continues to nurture the development of the performing arts through education, and to create, produce, and perform works that engage the entire family.

Comments