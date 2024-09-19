News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra's 89th Anniversary Season Kicks Off In November

The 89th anniversary season of the Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra begins on November 2nd, 8 PM, Syriac Community Hall.

By: Sep. 19, 2024
The Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra's 89th Anniversary Season Kicks Off In November Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The 89th anniversary season of the Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra begins on November 2nd, 8 PM, Syriac Community Hall, 55 W. Midland Ave., Paramus, NJ with a performance of Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto #2 by internationally acclaimed pianist, Ron Levy.

LATEST NEWS

New Jersey Symphony Presents Opening Weekend With Xian Zhang Conducting SCHEHERAZADE
Inaugural StoryQuest SoloFest to Take Place This Month in Flemington
Catriona Rubenis-Stevens-GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES at Art House Productions
Two River Theater Reveals Events and Accessibility Services in Conjuction with AMERICAN MARIACHI

Tax deductible tickets are encouraged to be purchased before the concert online at https://bergen-philharmonic-orchestra.square.site/ or at the door. Adults $25, Seniors $20, Students $10. Spacious seating, generous parking, handicap accessible. All are welcome. Visit website www.bergenphilharmonic.org for more information.

BPO is a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation and is supported by grants, sponsors and donations.

"This program is made possible in part by a grant administered by the Bergen County Division of Historic & Cultural Affairs from funds granted by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts."




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.







Videos