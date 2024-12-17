The Australian Bee Gees Show and Jorma Kaukonen Announced At The Newton Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Australian Bee Gees Show and Jorma Kaukonen Live In Concert have been announced at The Newton Theatre in Newton, N.J.

THE AUSTRALIAN BEE GEES SHOW

SUNDAY, MARCH 9, 2025 | 6 P.M. DOORS | 7 P.M. CONCERT

THE NEWTON THEATRE | 234 Spring Street, Newton, NJ 07860

Tickets on sale Friday, December 20, 10 a.m. A special members-only presale is Thursday, December 19, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Reserved seating is $49, $54 and $59. Additional fees may apply.

Event link: https://skypac.org/australian-bee-gees/

It's Saturday Night Fever every night with The Australian Bee Gees Show – A Tribute to the Bee Gees. One of the most successful and adored acts in musical history is recreated on the Vegas stage in a 75-minute multi-media concert event. You'll hear hits like “Staying Alive”, “You Should Be Dancing”, “How Deep Is Your Love” and “Jive Talkin'”.

JORMA KAUKONEN

SUNDAY, JUNE 22, 2025 | 6 P.M. DOORS | 7 P.M. CONCERT

THE NEWTON THEATRE | 234 Spring Street, Newton, NJ 07860

Tickets on sale Friday, December 20, 10 a.m. A special members-only presale is Thursday, December 19, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Reserved seating is $39, $49, $59 and $69. Additional fees may apply.

Event link: https://skypac.org/jorma-kaukonen/

In a career that has already spanned a half-century, Jorma Kaukonen has been one of the most highly respected interpreters of American roots music, blues and rock. A member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a GRAMMY recipient, Kaukonen was at the forefront of popular rock and roll, one of the founders of the San Francisco sound and a progenitor of Psychedelic Rock. He is a founding member of two legendary bands: Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna. Kaukonen is one of the finest singer-songwriters in his field. His secret is in playing spontaneous and unfiltered music, with an individual expression of personality.

Comments