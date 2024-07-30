Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Arts Institute of Middlesex County unveils exciting new arts programming this August.

Throughout the month of August, the Arts Institute of Middlesex County is showcasing a vibrant array of arts and culture events, exhibitions, and shows. These events are free, and open to the media and the public.

August's event highlights include:

Master Gardener Butterfly House Grand Opening: Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Middlesex County is hosting a series of community events at their “hoop house,” where Master Gardeners have nurtured butterflies throughout the growing season. Visitors can learn about butterfly host plants and participate in capturing butterflies for the house. The event will take place every Saturday and Sunday in August from 10 am to noon.

New Brunswick Heart Festival: The State Theatre New Jersey, in collaboration with the New Brunswick Cultural Center, NBPAC, and Above Art Studios, is presenting the New Brunswick Heart Festival on Saturday, August 10, from 2 pm to 6 pm at the State Theatre New Jersey. The event will feature a variety of outdoor, family-friendly activities, including dance performances, live music, dance classes for children, an Arts Market, craft vendors, face painting, henna art, caricatures, and giveaways.

Dunellen's Music in the Park: The Dunellen Arts, Inclusion, and Culture Commission presents its 8th Annual Free Music in the Park series this August. The lineup includes two exciting performances: “This Old Engine" on Thursday, August 8, and "Retro Ravin'" on Thursday, August 22. Both shows are at 7 pm at Washington Park in Dunellen. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs to enjoy an evening of music and relaxation.

EARTH Center 2024 Garden Arts and Music Festival: The Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Middlesex County will host the Garden, Arts, and Music Festival on Saturday, August 24, from 11 am to 3 pm at Davidson Mill Pond Park in South Brunswick. This family-friendly event will feature live art displays, local musical performances, an ice cream truck, and interactive activities for children. The Arts Institute of Middlesex County will also present a ‘Share Your Foodways' kitchen demonstration.

Visit middlesexcountyculture.com for full details on all the events listed above and many more! Registration details and links to live stream events are available.

