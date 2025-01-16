The Academy of St Martin in the Fields To Perform At NJPAC This March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Academy of St Martin in the Fields will return to NJPAC after its May 2024 concert with Joshua Bell. The chamber orchestra is beloved around the world for its fresh, brilliant interpretations of classical music.

This performance features 24-year-old Bruce Liu, first-prize winner of the 2021 Chopin Piano Competition. The piano virtuoso is hailed as one of the most exciting talents of his generation, with a “rock-star status in the classical music world” (The Globe and Mail). An exclusive recording artist with Deutsche Grammophon, Liu was awarded Opus Klassik's “Young Talent of the Year” prize 2024 for his debut solo album Waves.

Program:

C.P.E BACH Symphony in G minor

SHOSTAKOVICH Piano Concerto No. 1

JANACEK String Quartet No. 1 (arr. for String Orch.)

MOZART Symphony No. 15

NJPAC hosts a pre-show talk @ 2:00 p.m. Free for ticketholders, Classical Overtures, held an hour prior to the show in the Chase Room, is an interactive presentation hosted by Maestro George Marriner Maull of New Jersey's Discovery Orchestra.

Comments