TSquared Production Company Produces AN IDEAL HUSBAND

Spring is the ideal season. It's mild, cheerful, and perfect in nearly every way. (Barring allergies, of course, but we can't let stuffy noses spoil the fun, now can we?) So we at TSquared are marrying all the optimism with a reading of a play by the queen of Victorian comedy, Oscar Wilde. Join TSquared Production Company for an evening of class, love and wit on April 6th at 7pm. We're bringing you An Ideal Husband!

Now, let us set the scene. Enter Sir Robert Chiltern. A respectable politician with a spotless reputation. He is the pride of his wife and adoring sister, a model citizen to all. And yet, when one begins to poke away at Robert's prized reputation, his pristine house of cards begins to falter. Is the flawless Chiltern as ideal as he appears? Listen closely... and perhaps you'll find out.

This production of An Ideal Husband is directed by Tom Frascatore and stage managed by Jenna Gregson. The cast features Tess Ammerman, Ali Archetti, John Bergeron, Lèna Chilingerian, Zach DeBevec, Gloria Lamoureux, Geoff Shields, James Weeks, and T. Michael Vest.

TSquared Production Company's reading of An Ideal Husband will be streamed live on April 6th at 7pm via the company's Twitch account (https://www.twitch.tv/tsquaredproductionco). Join us to uncover the truth behind the "honorable" Robert Chiltern. And ask all the questions you want! After all, questions are never indiscreet. Answers... sometimes are.