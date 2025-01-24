THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Art Exhibit to Open at The Skylands Museum of Art

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Skylands Museum of Art (Skylands Museum) will present The Phantom of the Opera, a collection of 25 original oil paintings by internationally recognized French surrealist artist Anne Bachelier. Bachelier's works, inspired by Gaston Leroux's novel The Phantom of the Opera, will be on display at the museum from February 1 to May 3. The temporary exhibition will be open to the public each Friday and Saturday from 12 - 4 PM. The Skylands Museum of Art is located at 15 Route 15, Lafayette, NJ 07848, USA. Admission to The Phantom of the Opera is included with museum entrance, a $10 per person donation to support the organization.

A Grand Opening event on February 1st will the debut the exhibition, and visitors are encouraged to wear costume masks. To attend the Grand Opening of The Phantom of the Opera please register on the museum website https://www.skylandsmuseum.org/events/phantom-of-the-opera

Spurred by the recent announcement that Bachelier's works will return to France in 2025, never to be reunited in the USA in one setting again, Skylands Museum founder Ailene Fields moved quickly to assemble the exhibit.

"I was privy to the fact that these paintings were leaving the country and immediately thought how wonderful it would be to keep them together a little longer - to share them with the world before they scatter," said Fields. "I knew it would be a treat for our visitors to see this amazing work in person. The details are rich and best appreciated in person" Fields added. "Fortunately, we have the gallery space and can quickly make the exhibition happen" said Fields, who is herself an accomplished sculptor.

Bachelier's evocative oil paintings were painted in 2007 in anticipation of Neil Zukerman/CFM Gallery's 2009 publication of Gaston Leroux's novel The Phantom of the Opera, in which Bachelier's paintings served to illustrate and illuminate Leroux's original text. Featuring text in both English and French, The Phantom of the Opera is richly illustrated and marked the fifth collaboration between Bachelier and Zukerman. Their exquisite art books have since become collector items.

To learn more about The Skylands Museum of Art and The Phantom of the Opera exhibition, visit www.skylandsmuseum.org

