THE NUTCRACKER Comes to State Theatre New Jersey This Month

Performances are on Friday, December 15 at 7:30pm; Saturday, December 16 at 2pm and 7pm; and Sunday, December 17 at 1pm and 5pm.

By: Dec. 05, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards
Interview: Christina Freeman in ELLA ENCHANTED at The Growing Stage in Netcong Photo 3 Interview: Christina Freeman in ELLA ENCHANTED at The Growing Stage in Netcong
The Ballet Arts And Adelphi Orchestra to Present THE NUTCRACKER in December Photo 4 The Ballet Arts And Adelphi Orchestra to Present THE NUTCRACKER in December

THE NUTCRACKER Comes to State Theatre New Jersey This Month

State Theatre New Jersey presents The Nutcracker with American Repertory Ballet for five performances on Friday, December 15 at 7:30pm; Saturday, December 16 at 2pm and 7pm; and Sunday, December 17 at 1pm and 5pm. STNJ features the only American Repertory Ballet performances with a live orchestra and choir. Tickets range from $29-$69.

 

American Repertory Ballet brings the beloved classic The Nutcracker to the stage with Tchaikovsky's magnificent score played by the American Repertory Ballet Orchestra led by Princeton Symphony Orchestra's Conductor Kenneth Bean and accompanied by the Princeton Girlchoir. 

 

This holiday favorite tells the magical story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince as they battle toy soldiers and larger-than-life mice, and travel through a whirlwind of dancing snowflakes to the Land of Sweets. Greeted by the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier, Clara enjoys a suite of brilliant and joyful dances before opening her eyes to the familiar sights of her home, wondering if it was all a dream. 

 

About American Repertory Ballet 

Led by Artistic Director Ethan StiefelAmerican Repertory Ballet (ARB) is New Jersey's preeminent ballet company, presenting classical repertory alongside new and existing contemporary work. ARB is a founding resident company of the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center while also performing in major venues across New Jersey and beyond for an annual audience of more than 30,000. Founded in 1954 as the Princeton Ballet Society, ARB has been designated a “Major Arts Institution” by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts consistently for the past two decades and has repeatedly been awarded a Citation of Excellence by the Council. The company has been recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts and other major foundations and leaders in the field as a prominent force in the field of dance. Princeton Ballet School, ARB's official school, attracts talent from around the world while providing opportunities for local students of all ages, such as through its award-winning DANCE POWER program. 

 

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply. 

  

About State Theatre New Jersey 

After major renovations, State Theatre New Jersey celebrated its 100th Anniversary in December 2021 in a fully renovated theater including newly renovated lobbies, all new restrooms, upgraded HVAC systems, a new elevator for access to all levels, and brand-new theater seats. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre's historic significance was honored by PBS by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. “Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey” can be streamed at STNJ.org/explore/treasures-of-new-jersey-documentary. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a nonprofit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have featured high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances. 

 

State Theatre New Jersey's programs are made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Grant funding has been provided by the Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners through a grant award from the Middlesex County Cultural and Arts Trust Fund. 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Ilana Glazer is Coming to BergenPAC in January Photo
Ilana Glazer is Coming to BergenPAC in January

Broad City star Ilana Glazer is coming to bergenPAC. Don't miss the chance to see this hilarious comedian live.

2
New Jersey Symphony to Present Lunar New Year Celebration Photo
New Jersey Symphony to Present Lunar New Year Celebration

The New Jersey Symphony presents a special performance celebrating the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Dragon, featuring conductor Yue Bao and pianist Tony Siqi Yun.

3
NJPAC to Host The Milt Hinton Institute for Studio Bass Summer Music Education Program for Photo
NJPAC to Host The Milt Hinton Institute for Studio Bass Summer Music Education Program for Teens

The Milt Hinton Summer Camp is all about that bass! Join us for a summer experience dedicated to the famous bass player, Milt Hinton. Learn from top-notch instructors and immerse yourself in the world of bass playing.

4
BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards December 5th Standings; THE PROM Leads Best Musical! Photo
BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards December 5th Standings; THE PROM Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Video
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
A Midwinter Night's Dream in New Jersey A Midwinter Night's Dream
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/06-12/31)Tracker
[POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents [POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents "THE THREE HOLIDAY TENORS"
Presbyterian Church in Westfield (12/09-12/10)Tracker
Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich in New Jersey Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (1/12-1/12)
The Sleeping Beauty: Full Length in New Jersey The Sleeping Beauty: Full Length
Mayo Performing Arts Center (5/18-5/19)
Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica” in New Jersey Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/19-5/19)
Having Our Say in New Jersey Having Our Say
George Street Playhouse (11/28-12/17)
Tick, Tick...Boom! in New Jersey Tick, Tick...Boom!
George Street Playhouse (4/23-5/19)
Ana Gasteyer in New Jersey Ana Gasteyer
Enlow Recital Hall (12/17-12/17)
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons in New Jersey Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/23-2/23)
Annie in New Jersey Annie
State Theatre New Jersey (2/02-2/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You