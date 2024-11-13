THE LIGHTNING THIEF Comes to Lyceum Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Lyceum Studio at the Lyceum Hall Center for the Arts will present the Theatre for Young Audiences version of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, a one-act rock musical adaptation of Rick Riordan’s best-selling novel, The Lightning Thief. Journey with Percy Jackson, a young demigod, as he grapples with newfound powers, an extraordinary destiny, and a monumental quest to recover Zeus's stolen lightning bolt. With an electrifying rock score, this production brings Greek mythology to life in a way that’s fun, accessible, and powerful for all ages.

Performance Schedule:

Friday, November 22nd, 7:00 PM (Blue Food & Ambrosia Party!)

Saturday, November 23rd, 3:00 PM (Sensory Friendly Performance)

Saturday, November 23rd, 7:00 PM

Lyceum Hall’s production of The Lightning Thief is starring Riley Newman (Percy Jackson), Amanda Ribnick (Annabeth), Lex Goyden (Grover), Lofn Klaus (Luke), and Lucy George (Clarisse) and features Christine Petrini (Sally Jackson), Jackie Reinhart (Chiron/The Oracle/Hades), Artemis De Groot (Gabe/Mr. D/Poseidon/Ares), Allyssa Winkelspecht (Mrs. Dodds) and an ensemble of local teen actors.

Special Bonus Experiences:

November 22nd – Blue Food & Ambrosia Party (after the 7:00 PM show): A unique post-show celebration where fans can join in the "blue food" tradition that makes Percy’s story so iconic. Sample “ambrosia” and blue treats that reinforce the message that our differences make us strong!

November 23rd, 3:00 PM – Sensory-Friendly Performance: This relaxed performance is designed for individuals with sensory sensitivities. Adjustments to sound, lighting, and the theater environment will be made to accommodate all audiences, ensuring a comfortable experience.

About the Show:

As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson finds himself on an unexpected and perilous journey when Zeus's master lightning bolt is stolen, and Percy is the prime suspect. To clear his name and prevent a war among the gods, Percy must return the bolt—a mission that will take him through the Underworld, test his friendships, and challenge him to confront his family’s past. Adapted from Riordan’s blockbuster novel and infused with an energetic rock score, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical delivers a story that Time Out New York calls “worthy of the gods.”

This fast-paced, action-packed adaptation is a 70-minute adventure perfect for Percy Jackson fans of all ages. Whether you're new to Percy’s world or a devoted fan, this production is not to be missed!

