THE LAST FIVE YEARS to be Presented At Princeton Summer Theater This Month

Princeton Summer Theater's season will continue this summer with Jason Robert Brown's iconic musical, The Last Five Years. Experience the emotional journey of The Last Five Years, a captivating musical that tells the story of a five-year relationship between Jamie, a rising novelist, and Cathy, a struggling actress. With a unique storytelling twist-his tale moves forward, hers backward- this poignant, deeply personal show offers a heart-wrenching and innovative exploration of love and ambition.

The Last Five Years opens on Thursday, July 4 and runs through July 21st at Princeton University's Hamilton Murray Theater. Performances are Thursday-Saturday at 8pm and Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM. Tickets are $35 and can be found at princetonsummertheater.org/the-last-five-years.

With a small, intimate cast, The Last Five Years showcases the acting and musical prowess of its actors who are both recent alumni of Princeton University: Julien Alam '23 and Kate Short '23.

Playing the role of Jamie Wellerstein is Julien Alam, an actor based in NYC. He has worked on both stage and screen, including everything from Shakespeare to sitcoms. He earned a B.A. at Princeton, where he studied English, Theater, Classics, and Humanistic Studies, and is currently pursuing an MFA at NYU Grad Acting. He recently appeared at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective, Under St. Marks, and will be performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival later this summer.

Opposite him, playing the role of Cathy Hyatt, is Kate Short, an actor-musician based in New York City. She has played her original music on tour across the UK and recently at Heaven Can Wait and Rockwood Music Hall in New York (you can find her indie music under her name on streaming platforms). Recent credits include the Soprano in Ghost Quartet, Jane in Pride and Prejudice, and Pat Nixon/ Robin Bush in First Daughter Suite. She received her bachelors in Comparative Literature from Princeton.

The duo are led by fellow Princeton alums Eliyana Abraham '23 and Asher Muldoon '23 who are Directing and Music Directing respectively.

