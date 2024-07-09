Summer Gramercy Brass Band Festival to Take Place In Montclair And Caldwell, New Jersey

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In celebration of the 20th Anniversary of Gramercy Brass Band Camp, The Gramercy Brass Orchestra of New York has created a Summer Brass Band Festival, inviting all adult, alumni and interested brass band friends to join us for two days of brass collaboration during Gramercy Brass Band Camp, which will be presented on August 3 at John J. Cali School of Music at Montclair State University, 1 Normal Ave., Montclair, NJ and August 4 at First Presbyterian Church at Caldwell, 326 Bloomfield Avenue in Caldwell, NJ.

This is the culmination of the Gramercy Brass Band Camp (https://www.gramercybrass.org/band-camp) experience, in which students have the opportunity to perform side by side with members of Gramercy Brass Orchestra.

For this special 2-day event, Gramercy Brass Band will be joined in several presentations on August 3, beginning @ 9 AM at John J. Cali School of Music at Montclair State University, by Principal Guest Conductor Russell Gray, featured clinicians Dr. Thomas McCauley of the Cali School of Music and Director of University Bands, Josh Landress of JLandress Brass NYC and JoAnn Lamolino, author of "Mindfulness for Musicians." The programs will also feature performances by guest brass bands and a massed brass band reading session with Russell Gray.

The Grand Finale on August 4 @ 4 PM will be presented at First Presbyterian Church at Caldwell, 326 Bloomfield Avenue in Caldwell, NJ. Everyone who participates in Saturday's events will bring their instrument and perform with the massed band in concert.

Very special guest for both days will be Grammy-nominated composer and trombonist Christopher Brubeck. Chicago Tribune Music Critic John von Rhein called Chris, "a composer with a real flair for lyrical melody-a 21st Century Lenny Bernstein." Visit him at https://chrisbrubeck.com/.

Admission is by a $10 suggested donation. For more information about Summer Gramercy Brass Band Festival, go to ​ https://www.gramercybrass.org/about-3.

