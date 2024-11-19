Studio;Space in Somers Point Presents Annual Holiday Show MAGIC FLOWERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The short-and-sweet original holiday show “Magic Flowers” will return to Studio;Space in Somers Point for a one-weekend run from Dec. 13-15. A new cast is set to breathe fresh life into this now-classic Christmas production.

“Magic Flowers” is a charming 30-minute play by Somers Point playwright Bill Sterritt that, for the past few years, has become a joyful annual holiday tradition for audiences of Atlantic and Cape May counties.

The plot is simple yet beautiful. Advertising agency co-workers, Ethel and Ralph, have nothing in common outside of the office. Ralph, portrayed by Erik Olsson, is popular, while Ethel, played by Laura Cybert, prepares to spend another Christmas Eve alone with “the cheapest bottle of Burgundy that money can buy.” On her way home she is approached by a homeless man from whom she purchases some “magic flowers” that he claims will bring her love.

“I am so pleased that this sweet story has become a real holiday tradition here in South Jersey,” said Sterritt, who makes a cameo in the half-hour show. “I'm excited to share this new cast with audiences, too. They're really bringing some great energy to this production.”

Olsson, a Bordertown resident and recent graduate of Rider University where he earned his B.A. in Theatre, has appeared in productions such as “Love & Information” and “It's A Wonderful Life: A Radio Play.” Other recent professional credits include “The 39 Steps” and “Holmes & Watson,” both at the Acadia Repertory Theatre in Maine. Forked River's Cybert is excited to be making her theatrical debut as Ethel in this production.

“Think of this show as a holiday ‘snack',” said Sterritt. “It's a great way to take a quick break during the hectic holiday season.”

Performances are 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13; 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Tickets are $20 (cash only). The 4 p.m. Saturday show will also be live-streamed for $20. More information can be found at StudioSpaceSPNJ.com or by calling 323-793-2153 or emailing spqrstageco@aol.com. Studio;Space is located at 112 Woodland Ave. in Somers Point.

SPQR Stage Company: Since 2004, SPQR Stage Company has been testing and redefining the limits of theatre in theme, form, and purpose. SPQR has strived to think big and outside of the box, and has always preferred to be ambitious and in front of the curve in all of its undertakings.

