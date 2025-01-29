State Theatre New Jersey Presents ARE YOU READY FOR IT? A TAYLOR EXPERIENCE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



State Theatre New Jersey will present Are Your Ready For It? A Taylor Experience Starring Traci Marie, paying tribute to Taylor Swift's iconic Eras Tour on Friday, February 14 at 7pm. Tickets range from $25-$49.

Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Experience is a fast paced, energetic, captivating show, that features a live band tribute to the most successful tour in music history. Taylor Swift has been ranked by Billboard as one of the greatest artists of all time, alongside other legends like The Beatles, Michael Jackon, and Madonna. Swift has deservedly earned this spot, and is undoubtedly loved and adored by her fans, known to the world as “Swifties.” After close to 20 years in the music industry, Swift has proven herself as a music icon, being the first and only artist to win a Grammy for Album of the Year four years in a row.

In 2023, Taylor Swift began her iconic Eras Tour in the US. Since then, the Eras Tour has become a billion-dollar global phenomenon, and the highest grossing tour in history. Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Experience recreates the magic of the Eras Tour in a spectacular, unforgettable show starring Traci Marie as Taylor. Traci's attention to detail will not go unnoticed by Swifties. Her authentic costumes, mannerisms, and voice embody the essence of Taylor Swift.

This theatrical style show is filled with everything you'd expect to see from the Eras Tour, choreography, stunning multimedia visuals, costume changes, and audience participation. Traci, a small-town theater girl from the suburbs of Chicago, grew up surrounded by musical talent. Throughout her career, she has opened for national touring artists like Tony Orlando, The Righteous Brothers, Chubby Checker, and others. She's performed with Felix Cavaliere of The Rascals, and Dennis Tufano of The Buckinghams fame. This former “Miss Congeniality” winner is also currently nominated for Tribute Artist of the Year, (2024) for the Josie Music Awards.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

