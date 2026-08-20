South Jersey Jazz Society To Present JAZZ@THEPOINT FESTIVAL

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The South Jersey Jazz Society will present its annual Jazz@ThePoint festival Oct. 15–17, bringing three days of world-class jazz, history and celebration to Somers Point. This year's festival, themed 'Red, White & Louis,' honors the 250th anniversary of the U.S.A. while celebrating the music and legacy of one of America's most influential and beloved musical artists Louis 'Satchmo' Armstrong, the internationally famous jazz trumpeter, bandleader and singer known for songs like 'What a Wonderful World,' 'Hello, Dolly!,' 'Star Dust,' and 'La Vie En Rose.'

The festival commences Thursday, Oct. 15, with a special presentation by historian Ricky Riccardi, director of research collections at the Louis Armstrong House Museum and a leading authority on Armstrong's life and music. Riccardi will offering audiences an engaging look at Armstrong's remarkable career, personality and lasting influence on American music at Gregory's Bar. The discussion will be accompanied by live music influenced by Armstrong's career. Tickets are $15 for members, $10 for patrons, $20 for nonmembers.

The following days of the festival will feature two acclaimed headliners at Gateway Playhouse: world-renowned trombonist and bandleader Wycliffe Gordon 7 p.m. Friday, October 16, and legendary trumpeter Jon Faddis 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. Tickets for each headliner show are $40, or $70 for both performances.

Musical ambassador and interpreter of 'America's' music, Gordon is one of the world's most renowned and award-winning jazz trombonists touring today. His Signature Sound and mastery of the plunger mute have helped solidify his impressive musical career. A veteran member of the Wynton Marsalis Septet and an original member of Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, Gordon has also been a featured guest artist on Billy Taylor's 'Jazz at the Kennedy Center' series, and arranged the theme song to NPR's 'All Things Considered,' which is heard daily across the globe. Gordon has performed with David Sanborn, Paul Simon, Natalie Merchant, Rene Marie, Dianne Reeves, Anat Cohen, Ricky Skaggs, Arturo Sandoval, Doc Severinsen, Dizzy Gillespie, Lionel Hampton, Tommy Flanagan, Shirley Horn, Joe Henderson, Eric Reed, Randy Sandke, and Branford Marsalis, among others. Gordon's CD 'Hello, Pops: A Tribute to Louis Armstrong' pays homage to his personal musical hero, and includes songs that were favorites of Armstrong's, in addition to several originals composed by Gordon, including 'Pops for President' and 'Meatball 123' (where Gordon is on tuba, trombone and trumpet). He is a Yamaha Performing Artist and has his own line of Wycliffe Gordon Pro Signature Mouthpieces by Pickett Brass.

Known around the world as one of the most innovative and inspiring jazz trumpeters of our time, Faddis is also a conductor, composer and educator. His friend and mentor Dizzy Gillespie actually said of Faddis, 'He's the best ever, including me!' Inspired by Armstong and Gillespie, Faddis has worked in Lionel Hampton's band and the Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Orchestra, eventually becoming lead trumpeter for the latter. He formed his own quartet and directed orchestras, including the Grammy-winning United Nation Orchestra, the Dizzy Gillespie 70th Birthday Big Band, the Dizzy Gillespie Alumni All-Stars, the Chicago Jazz Ensemble, the Carnegie Hall Centennial Big Band, the Carnegie Hall Jazz Band, and the Jon Faddis Jazz Orchestra of New York. He has also served as guest conductor and featured guest with the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra and the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra.

Following each headliner concert, a free late-night event will take place at Gregory's Bar at 9:30 p.m. On Friday, songstress Paula Johns will perform her Ella Fitzgerald tribute. Fitzgerald was a longtime collaborator of Armstrong's, and did three albums together: 'Ella and Louis,' 'Ella and Louis Again' and 'Porgy and Bess.' Saturday late night at Gregory's will include another tribute to Armstrong through the years.

''Red, White & Louis' provides a fitting theme for a festival that celebrates both American history and the uniquely American art form of jazz,' said Nick Regine, president of South Jersey South Society. 'Armstrong crossed racial, cultural and musical boundaries, helping establish jazz as a defining contribution to the world's musical heritage. We are thrilled and honored to present such extraordinary jazz artists who have become revered musicians in their own right, but have also been inspired by Armstrong's talent, versatility and influence.'

Jazz@ThePoint 2026 will also be presented in memory of Bob Perkins, the legendary WRTI radio personality whose deep knowledge, passion and distinctive voice helped introduce generations of listeners to jazz. The South Jersey Jazz Society is proud to honor Perkins' legacy as part of this year's festival.

JAZZ@THEPOINT 2026 SCHEDULE

7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15: Ricky Riccardi, director of research collections, Louis Armstrong House Musuem — Louis Armstrong Presentation and Discussion with Live Music — Gregory's Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point — Tickets are $15 for members, $10 patron members and $20 nonmembers.

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16: Wycliffe Gordon — Headlining Artist — Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point — Tickets are $40.

9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16: Paula Johns Sings Ella Fitzgerald — Gregory's Bar — Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald. — Free.

7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17: Jon Faddis — Headlining Artist — Gateway Playhouse — Tickets are $40.

9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17: Musical Tribute to Louis Armstrong Through the Years — Gregory's Bar — Free.

For tickets, additional programming and additional information on 'Red, White & Louis' Jazz@ThePoint, go to SouthJerseyJazz.org or follow the organization on social media.

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