Megan Hilty to Close Kean Stage's 2026-2027 Season

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Kean Stage has announced that Broadway and television star Megan Hilty Will Close Kean Stage's 2026-2027 season. The concert event will be presented on Sunday, April 11, at 3:00 p.m. at Enlow Recital Hall, 215 North Avenue, Hillside, New Jersey 07205.

Megan Hilty is a Tony and Grammy Award nominated actress and singer, most recognizable for her portrayal of triple-threat Ivy Lynn in the NBC Musical Drama Smash. Immediately after graduating from the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama, she went into the Broadway company of Wicked and spent 4.5 years playing Glinda the Good. She originated the role of Doralee Rhodes in 9 to 5 The Musical and went on to play Brooke Ashton in Noises Off, where she was honored with her first Tony Award nomination. Other stage credits include Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors (Kennedy Center), Annie Oakley in Annie Get Your Gun (Encores/NY City Center), Lily St Regis in Annie (Hollywood Bowl) and Lorelei Lee in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (Encores/NY City Center). Most recently, Hilty originated the role of Madeline Ashton in Death Becomes Her, The Musical, earning two Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, a Tony Award nomination and a Grammy nomination for her performance. Her numerous television credits include Sean Saves the World with Sean Hayes, Difficult People, Braindead, The Good Fight, and playing the iconic Patsy Cline in Patsy and Loretta, which earned her a Critics Choice Nomination. She also had the great pleasure of playing Lily in NBC's Annie Live!

Tickets for An Afternoon with Megan Hilty are $68-$98 and can be purchased online at keanstage.com or by contacting the Box Office at (908) 737-7469. The Kean Stage Box Office is located in Wilkins Theatre (1000 Morris Avenue, Union, N.J.) and is open Monday - Friday, 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

About Kean Stage

Kean Stage at Kean University educates, entertains and challenges audiences by presenting high-quality programs that reflect the diversity of the region and of the arts. These cultural offerings complement the intellectual life of the classroom for students, increase opportunities for community engagement, and provide affordable access to the arts for New Jersey residents. Audiences of all ages are invited to enjoy a wide range of professional theatre, Broadway tours, dance performances, concerts, international films and family-friendly shows. In addition, Kean Stage encourages University students to attend events, and provides several opportunities to explore the performing arts through masterclasses, workshops, lectures, and employment opportunities as ushers, backstage technicians and box office staff. Visit keanstage.com.

About Kean University

Kean University, New Jersey's urban research university, is a national institution of higher education recognized for its diversity, innovation and the social mobility of its graduates. Designated an R2 research university by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, Kean ranks among the top eight percent of U.S. universities for research and doctorate production. Founded in 1855 as a teachers college, Kean has evolved into a thriving research university that supports nearly 25,000 students worldwide as they persist to graduation, give back to their communities and launch successful careers. Kean's six colleges offer more than 75 undergraduate programs, 10 doctoral programs and more than 90 graduate options leading to master's degrees, professional diplomas or certifications, across a full range of academic subjects. With campuses in Union, Jersey City, Toms River and Manahawkin, New Jersey, and Wenzhou, China, as well as Kean Global, the University provides students of all backgrounds an affordable and accessible world-class education. Learn more at kean.edu.

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