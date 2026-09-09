9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL to Open at Gateway Playhouse

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Gateway Playhouse of Somers Point will present “9 to 5: The Musical,” bringing the beloved workplace comedy to life with the added excitement of two talented casts sharing performances throughout the production. The show runs Sept. 24-27 and Oct. 1-4.

Based on the iconic 1980 film starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton, “9 to 5: The Musical” features music and lyrics by Parton and a book by Patricia Resnick. Filled with humor, heart and toe-tapping songs—including the Grammy Award-winning title number—the musical follows three determined office workers who join forces to stand up to their egotistical, sexist boss while discovering their own confidence, friendship and potential along the way.

The production comes at a particularly poignant moment following the recent passing of country music icon, actress and philanthropist Dolly Parton, whose music and spirit helped make “9 to 5” a cultural touchstone.

“Although we've been planning to produce '9 to 5' for nearly a year, the show has taken on an entirely new significance with the passing of Dolly Parton. What began as an opportunity to tell a funny, empowering and surprisingly relevant story, now also feels like an opportunity to celebrate Dolly's extraordinary legacy,” said Phil Pallitto, Gateway's artistic director and director of the musical. “Her music, humor, heart, and unwavering belief in lifting up others are woven throughout this show. Beneath the comedy and iconic score is a story about equality, respect, friendship, and finding the courage to stand up for yourself and for others. We're so honored to bring '9 to 5' to our stage and, in our own small way, celebrate the joy and impact Dolly shared with generations.”

As a special tribute to Parton, audience members attending the performance on Sept. 25 are encouraged to get “All Dolled Up” in their finest fringe, rhinestones, big hair, and all-around Western-glam attire. The date, 9/25, has a larger meaning now, as it is being referred to worldwide as “Dolly Parton Day.” Additionally, the Gateway will raise funds that evening for Parton's Imagination Library, an organization dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by gifting books free of charge to children from birth to age 5.

Audiences can expect energetic choreography, memorable performances and a score that blends country, pop and Broadway into an uplifting theatrical experience. While each cast brings its own unique chemistry and interpretation, both promise the same high-energy entertainment and exceptional talent that Gateway Playhouse audiences have come to expect.

"The opportunity to present two casts allows even more performers to take part in this exciting production, while giving audiences the chance to experience fresh interpretations of these beloved characters," said Pallitto. "Whether audiences attend one performance or come back to see the alternate cast, they're in for an evening of laughter, incredible music and inspiring storytelling."

Since its Broadway debut, “9 to 5: The Musical” has become a favorite among community and regional theaters, resonating with audiences through its themes of friendship, empowerment, equality, and finding the courage to challenge the status quo. More than four decades after the film's release, its message remains as relevant and entertaining as ever.

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