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Video: COME FROM AWAY Trailer Debuts Ahead of Bell Theater Run in NJ

The New Jersey venue's cast includes several Broadway veterans alongside regional and touring performers.

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Bell Theater at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center has unveiled a trailer for its upcoming production of COME FROM AWAY, giving audiences a first look at the staging ahead of its Holmdel, New Jersey run. The video promises what its narration calls the 'remarkable true story' of the 7,000 stranded airline passengers taken in by a small Canadian town.

COME FROM AWAY tells the true story of Gander, Newfoundland, where thousands of travelers were stranded after U.S. airspace closed following the September 11 attacks, and were welcomed by local residents in the days that followed. The Tony Award-winning musical has become known for its ensemble-driven storytelling of that week.

The Bell Theater production is directed and choreographed by Lisa Stevens, whose credits include Broadway's Chicago and the West End production of 9 to 5, with music direction by Charles Santoro. The cast is led by Broadway veterans Brian O'Brien, Jessica Sheridan, Joy Hermalyn, Timothy Ware-Hill, and Stephanie Lynne Mason, joined by regional and touring performers including Larry Tobias, Dara Gallagher, Melrose Johnson, Michael Daly, Jacob Canderozzi, Aneesh Kathan, and Maddy Wenig.

The production is set to run September 11 through October 4, 2026, at the Bell Theater at Bell Works in Holmdel, marking a professional staging of the musical in New Jersey.

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