A CHRISTMAS CAROL Cast Announced at McCarter Theatre Center

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McCarter Theatre Center will present its annual production of Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol. Led by veteran stage actor Cameron Knight as Ebenezer Scrooge, the production runs December 8–27, 2026.

This holiday tradition is filled with music, magic, and the timeless spirit of generosity. This year, Cameron Knight returns as Ebenezer Scrooge. Gather friends and loved ones to experience this classic, brought to life in a celebration of joy and kindness. A Christmas Carol is a wonderful way to celebrate the season, full of wonder, warmth, and the spirit of togetherness.

Adapted and directed by Lauren Keating, the production features colorful Victorian costumes, lively dancing, and a richly detailed set.

“This year's cast is a fantastic blend of familiar favorites and some great new actors. We are so glad Cameron is back with us as Scrooge and can't wait to share this lively, beloved tradition with you!” said Artistic Director Sarah Rasmussen.

In addition to Cameron Knight, the production features Royer Bockus, Alex Brightwell, Legna Cedillo, Ian Coulter-Buford, Gina Daniels, Grayson DeJesus, Jamyl Dodson, Calista Jones, Lisa Helmi Johnson, Amy Kim Waschke, Zoe Maroko, Elizabeth Reese, and Jeff Trainor. Understudies are Tess Ammerman, Daryel T. Monson, and Jonah Lione.

The production team includes Scenic Designer Daniel Ostling; Costume Designer Linda Cho; Lighting Designer Paul Kilsdonk; Sound Designer and Composer Palmer Hefferan; Hair, Wig, and Makeup Designer Carissa Thorlakson; Music Director Cris Frisco; Vocal and Text Director Hannah Tamminen; Casting Director Daryl Eisenberg, CSA; Dramaturg Julie Felise Dubiner; Production Stage Manager Alison Cote; Assistant Stage Manager Carolyn Reich; Production Assistant Alexandria Griner; Assistant Director Zoe Maroko; and Choreographer Emily Maltby.

About Cameron Knight

Cameron Knight is Head of Acting and Associate Professor at Rutgers University's Mason Gross School of the Arts. His theater credits include the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, and Milwaukee Repertory Theater. He has also performed at the Kennedy Center and most recently appeared at McCarter in Heidi Armbruster's Mrs. Christie, directed by Donya K. Washington.

Relaxed Performance

The Saturday, December 26 performance at 3 p.m. is a Relaxed Performance, a live performance in which typical theater-going rules are relaxed. Patrons are encouraged to express themselves freely, without inhibition or judgment, in a “shush-free” and welcoming environment. Individuals with autism, ADHD, dementia, and sensory sensitivities, parents with infants, and anyone who would appreciate a socially compassionate and generous space are invited and encouraged to attend.

Tickets

For tickets, visit mccarter.org; call (609) 258-2787; or visit the McCarter Box Office at 91 University Place, Princeton.

Schedule

Tuesday, December 8 7:30pm

Wednesday, December 9 7:30pm

Friday, December 11 7:00pm (Opening)

Saturday, December 12 1pm & 5:30pm

Sunday, December 13 1pm & 5:30pm

Thursday, December 17 7:30pm

Friday, December 18 7:30pm

Saturday, December 19 1pm & 5:30pm

Sunday, December 10 1pm & 5:30pm

Tuesday, December 22 3pm & 7:30pm

Wednesday, December 23 3pm & 7:30pm

Thursday, December 24 12pm & 4pm

Saturday, December 26 3pm (Relaxed Performance) & 7:30pm

Sunday, December 27 1pm

# # #

Dan Bauer

Communications Director

Pronouns: He/Him/His

dbauer@mccarter.org

+1 (609) 258-0580

McCarter Theatre Center

91 University Place | Princeton, New Jersey 08540

mccarter.org

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