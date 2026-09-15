Video: WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Production Trailer Released at STNJ

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WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf? is the subject of a new production trailer from the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, offering a fuller look at the company's staging of Edward Albee's drama than the teaser released earlier in the run. The trailer sets up the play's premise directly, describing an evening at George and Martha's home that turns into 'a night you won't forget' as the couple's late-night games with younger guests spiral out of control.

Albee's play, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama when the prize committee's recommendation was controversially overturned, centers on a long-married couple whose boozy gathering with a younger pair, Nick and Honey, exposes years of resentment, illusion and cruelty beneath a veneer of academic civility. The work remains one of the most performed American dramas of the 20th century for its raw depiction of marriage under pressure.

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey production runs through September 27 at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre and is directed by Nisi Sturgis. The new trailer includes pull quotes from reviews describing the staging as

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