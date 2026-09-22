Video: Inside Rehearsals for HAMLET at Shakespeare Theatre of NJ

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Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey posted a new video offering a behind-the-scenes look at the earliest stages of preparing its upcoming production of HAMLET. The footage captures what the theatre describes as the first peek at the designs, the first table read, and the first moments of the company coming together to take on the play.

HAMLET follows the Danish prince as he seeks to avenge his father's murder, navigating grief, madness, and betrayal within the royal court. The production is directed by Brian B. Crowe and features a cast that includes Isaac Hickox-Young as Hamlet, Scott Wentworth as Claudius, Marion Adler as Gertrude, Billie Wyatt as Ophelia, and Ty Lane as Laertes, along with Anthony Marble, Joe Mucciolo, Andrew Sellon, Neil Redfield, Dino Curia, Clara Chahine, Cole Henry Gilder, and Ethan Goodmansen rounding out the company.

The production runs at the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey from October 10 through November 15. The rehearsal video gives audiences a glimpse of the company at work before the show opens to the public, including the initial gathering around the table to read through the text together.

Tickets and additional information for the run are available through the theatre's box office ahead of the October opening.

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