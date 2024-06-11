Santino Fontana Comes to the 2024 Princeton Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award-winning actor and television star Santino Fontana will take over the Princeton Festival stage in the performance pavilion at Morven Museum & Garden on Saturday, June 22 at 7pm.

Fontana brings all of his charm and a great onstage presence to his cabaret performances. He engages audiences with clever banter, and even lets them choose his songs for the evening. He and the accomplished pianist Cody Owen Stine are ready for an upbeat evening of spontaneous fun with Festival attendees. An Evening with Santino Fontana is the final performance of this year’s Princeton Festival.

Santino Fontana received the Tony Award, two Drama Desks, an Outer Critics Circle, a Lortel, an Obie, and the Clarence Derwent Award for his work in both plays and musicals. Most recently seen on Broadway in his virtuosic Tony-winning turn as “Michael Dorsey / Dorothy Michaels” in Tootsie. The NY Times wrote, “Santino Fontana [is] one of the most promising actors to emerge in the New York theater.” New York Magazine heralded him as an “indispensable stage star.” He is widely known for lending his voice to the villainous ‘Prince Hans’ in Disney’s Academy Award winning animated feature, Frozen. On TV, Santino was seen on the Emmy winning “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” He starred on CW’s comedy “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” as fan favorite, ‘Greg’ and NBC’s drama “Shades of Blue,” opposite Jennifer Lopez, simultaneously. A critically acclaimed narrator of dozens of audiobooks, he was the original voice of ‘Joe’ in Caroline Kepnes’s cult hit You and all its sequels. He received the Audie award for Stephen King’s The Institute and was chosen to read Suzanne Collin’s Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Cody Owen Stine is a New York City-based songwriter, music director, and multi-instrumentalist. He is currently the music director of the 9-time Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Hadestown. Other Broadway credits: Moulin Rouge, Spongebob Squarepants, Bandstand, and Finding Neverland. Cast Albums: Miss You Like Hell, The Robber Bridegroom, The Jonathan Larson Project, and The Liz Swados Project. Off B-way: Murder Ballad and Eager To Lose. As composer/lyricist, he is a 2019 Jonathan Larson Grant finalist, a 2019 commissioned writer at Williamstown Theatre Festival, and a member of the BMI Musical Theatre Writing Advanced Workshop.

2024 Princeton Festival tickets are available now, and range in price from $10 - $135. For dates, times, program information, and tickets, visit princetonsymphony.org/festival.

