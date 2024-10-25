SWINGING WITH THE RAT PACK Set for New Brunswick Performing Arts Center in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"Swinging with THE RAT PACK!" will play New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) on December 7th at 1 PM. Tickets are available now at NBPAC.org or 732-745-8000.

When Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr. hit the stage, it was always a "swingin affair"! These enormously talented entertainers, known as "The Rat Pack", were the coolest cats ever to play Las Vegas...or anywhere for that matter! Now, these skilled New York actors are bringing the songs, the laughs, and the charisma of Frank, Dean, and Sammy back to life in "Swinging with THE RAT PACK!"

This trio of professionals is highly skilled in improvisation and live interactive performance. When they perform, they capture not only the look and sound of Frank, Dean, and Sammy but also their irresistible charm and chemistry! Like the original Rat Pack, the show is spontaneous and full of ad-libs...making it a must-see! "Luck be a Lady", "That's Amore", "The Lady is a Tramp" and "Candy Man" are just some of the timeless classics you'll enjoy during the show along with a whole lotta ring-a-ding-ding! "Swinging with THE RAT PACK!" is a fun-filled celebration that re-creates the magic of The Rat Pack, with an exceptional guest appearance from Marilyn Monroe, and is as close as you can get to hanging out in the front row at the Sands!

Jesse Posa channels Frank Sinatra with acclaim, performing at Radio City Music Hall and BB King's. Joe Perce portrays Dean Martin with wit and style, boasting many TV, Broadway, and movie credits. Lloyd Diamond personifies Sammy Davis Jr. with iconic "Mr. Bojangles" moves, seen on "Showtime at the Apollo" and America's Got Talent. Broadway Actress and singer, Kristi Coombs dazzles as Marilyn Monroe, capturing the essence of the Hollywood icon from "Annie" to "Legends In Concert.

Comments