SHE KILLS MONSTERS Comes to Aspire Performing Arts Company

Aspire Performing Arts Company will present She Kills Monsters on October 25, 26, and 27 at the Passaic County Community College (PCCC) campus located at 500 Union Avenue in Haskell.

Written by by Qui Nguyen, She Kills Monsters focuses on Agnes Evans, a young woman who loses her parents and younger sister Tilly in a car accident. Intrigued by the Dungeons and Dragons module that Tilly created, Agnes plays the game for the first time and discovers how little she knew her sister. Set in 1995, the play shifts between the real world and the game as Agnes copes with her grief and learns about her sister’s imaginative spirit and the support she found within her D&D community.

She Kills Monsters premiered at the Flea Theater in New York City on November 4, 2011. The play earned the Distinguished Play Award in 2013 from the American Alliance for Theater and Education and was nominated for the 2012 GLAAD Media Award.

Aspire PAC’s production of She Kills Monsters stars 14 talented performers from across New Jersey including Matt Abad, Somni Baboulis, Ren Bailey, Sarah Black, Emma Brongo, Jade Costa Karluk, Daphne Luhrs, Charlotte Luhrs, Fiona MacLean, Adelynn Maddela, Noel Marootian, Alex McEnroe, Meghan Shay, and Sophia Silvera.

The show is directed by Joey Nasta and produced by Aspire PAC Artistic Director Lisa Beth Vettoso. The team also includes production manager Cheryl Wilbur and stage manager Emma Cieslik.

Performances are Friday, October 25 at 7:00PM, Saturday, October 26 at 3:00PM and 7:00PM, and Sunday, October 27 at 3:00PM. To purchase tickets, visit aspirepac.ludus.com or call 201-220-4933.

