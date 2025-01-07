SESAME STREET LIVE!, PINKALICIOUS And More Announced At Mayo Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get out of the house this winter and take the kids to Mayo Performing Arts Center for fun shows for all ages! Here's what's on tap from January – March.

Please note that several performances are “Sensory Friendly,” in which modifications have been made so children with sensory sensitivities may share in the experience. MPAC offers quiet rooms, fidget toys and noise-reduction headphones for these events.

Mike Super - Magic & Illusion

Saturday, January 25 at 3 pm and 7:30 pm

As the winner of NBC's hit TV show Phenomenon, Mike Super is the only magician in history to win a live magic competition on primetime TV and to be voted “America's Favorite Mystifier!” Mike has also been a Top Finalist on America's Got Talent and Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

$37-$57 (includes all fees)

Pinkalicious the Musical

Sunday, January 26 at 1:30 pm and 4:30 pm (Sensory friendly)

A girl finds herself in a colorful predicament after her indulgence in too many pink cupcakes causes her to change colors!

$21-$26 (includes all fees)

BREAK! The Urban Funk Spectacular!

Sunday, February 16 at 3 pm

BREAK! The Urban Funk Spectacular! celebrates Hip Hop dancing. Featuring a cast of supremely talented artists from the world of “B-Boying,” “Locking,” “Electric Boogaloo” or “Popping,” Power Tumbling, as well as DJ-ing and Bucket Drumming, BREAK pays tribute to this urban American art form.

$35-$67 (includes all fees)

The Gazillion Bubble Show

Saturday, February 22 at 11 am, 2 pm and 5 pm

Prepare to be amazed by the world-famous Gazillion Bubble Show! This mind-blowing show combines the beauty of bubble artistry, the wonders of soapy science, and interactive fun for the whole family. With mesmerizing bubble magic, immersive lights and lasers and high-energy music, it's a spellbinding experience for all ages. Don't miss the spectacular celebration of bubbles, science, and family fun at the Gazillion Bubble Show!

$31-$58 (includes all fees)

A Year with Frog and Toad

Sunday, March 9 at 1:30 pm and 4:30 pm (Sensory friendly)

A hit on Broadway, A Year With Frog And Toad was nominated for 3 Tony Awards - including Best Musical. Based on Arnold Lobel's beloved children's books and featuring a jazzy, upbeat score by Robert and Willie Reale that bubbles with melody and wit, this whimsical musical follows two great friends -- the cheerful, popular Frog and the curmudgeonly Toad -- through four, fun-filled seasons as they celebrate and rejoice in their differences that make them unique and special.

$26-$43 (includes all fees)

Sesame Street Live! Say Hello

Saturday, March 22 at 2 pm and 6 pm (Sensory friendly)

Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and their friends from Sesame Street are coming to your neighborhood to say hello! At Sesame Street Live! Say Hello, sing, dance, and play alongside your favorite furry friends, all while you follow Elmo's puppy, Tango, in a fun game of hide-and-seek. So put on your dancing shoes and make your way to where the air is sweet for this all-new celebration on Sesame Street!

$47-$79 (includes all fees)

Comments