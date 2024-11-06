Review: José Rivera’s YOUR NAME MEANS DREAM at NJ Rep-A Captivating New Play

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“My mind may not be pristine, but it’s all I’ve got.” By Aileen in Your Name Means Dream

Your Name Means Dream, splendidly written and directed by José Rivera, is now being performed at New Jersey Repertory Company (NJ Rep) through November 24. This fascinating new play is an insightful examination about aging and the use of advanced technology in caregiving. It is a wonderfully performed two-hander full of spirit, humor, and touching moments.

The story takes place in an East Village apartment sometime in the future. Aislin is a cantankerous 75-year old woman who had 5 healthcare aides quit in one year. Her son, Roberto has a solution for the dilemma by getting her a service robot named Stacie crafted by the company, Singularity. But Aislin insists on keeping her problematic habits and rejects Stacie’s attempts at care. There’s a new algorithm, AOS meaning Approximation of Soul. And as the situation unfolds, it is possible that Stacy may gain the technical ability to deal with Aislin’s issues.

Sara Koviak masters the role of Stacy, the beautiful, ageless, and efficient AI robot who often appears to have human qualities. Koviak's robotic movements are fascinating and her dance sequences are skillfully and excellently performed. Anne O’Sullivan captures the role of Aislin, a lonely indivual who desperately wishes to stay in her own home. While Ailsin is a cranky character, O’Sullivan's performance also portrays her vulnerabilities. The two actors are ideal to bring José Rivera’s unique, finely crafted play to the Long Branch stage.

The Production Team has done a top job creating the setting and mood for the show. They include scenic and prop design by Jessica Parks; costume design, Patricia E. Doherty; lighting design, Jill Nagle; assistant lighting designer, Janey Huber; sound design, Nick Simone; wardrobe supervisor, Emily Cardinale; backdrop design and art, Blake Robinson; and dance and movement choreography, Sara Koviak. The Fight Director is Brad Lemons; Production Stage Manager is Lauren Cap; and Assistant Stage Manager is Emily Cardinale.

We applaud NJ Rep’s Artistic Director, Suzanne Barabas and Executive Producer, Gabor Barabas for continuing to make enthralling new plays available for metro area audiences. Your Name Means Dream is the theatre’s 158th Main Stage production and there have been 300 of their shows that have gone on to be produced worldwide.

As the elderly population increases, Your Name Means Me is a futuristic view of care that thoughtfully integrates technology into a very human story. See this engaging and very pertinent story while you can.

New Jersey Repertory Company is located at 179 Broadway, Long Branch, New Jersey, 07740. The theatre entrance is in the rear with plenty of free parking available. Tickets for Your Name Means Dream and upcoming productions are on sale at www.njrep.org or by calling 732.229.3166.

Photo Credit: Andrea Phox

Comments