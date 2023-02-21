Review: LADYKILLERS at Centenary Stage Company through 3/5 is a Hilarious Crowd Pleaser

"Sadly my word is worth nothing." by Professor Marcus in Ladykillers

Ladykillers, now being performed at Centenary Stage Company, is an intriguing and exciting madcap comedy that entertains from the first minute the actors step on stage to the last scene. Written by Graham Linehan, it is ingeniously directed by the Company's Artistic Director, Karl Wallnau, who also stars in the production. The play is based on the 1955 movie by the same name. This one is a real crowd pleaser. We attended a Sunday matinee when audible laughter was heard from the captivated audience!

Mrs. Wilberforce is an elderly widow who lives alone caring for her beloved sick bird, General Gordon. There's trouble in store when she rents rooms to Professor Marcus and his gang of oddball criminals who pose as musicians. When the five thieves plan a big money heist, they involve the innocent old woman in their scheme. But as the plot goes awry, desperation and distrust leads to double-crossing, murder, and mayhem in this fast moving, absurd story.

The entire cast couldn't be better. They nail each and every line to bring the show's hilarious scenes to life. Colleen Smith Wallnau is ideal in the role of Mrs. Wilberforce, an intensely honest, sweet little old lady. As the ring leader of this anxious group of villains, Karl Wallnau masters his character of Professor Marcus with just the right tenor to keep the humor rolling. They are joined by the talented actors, David Edwards as Major Courtney, David Sitler as Louis, Nick Bettens as Harry, Benedict Cross as Constable MacDonald/Old Lady, Connor McCrea as One Round, and Emily Kurnides as Mrs. Tromleyton.

In the show's house concert scene, the old ladies are played by Ray Salerno, Sam Galarza, Kylie Smith, Mark Squindo, Olivia Tomlin, and Jordan Sievert.

The many striking moments in the play that will keep you amused include the criminals arriving at Mrs. Wilberforce's home; Marcus attempting to straighten a picture on the wall; the train rumbling by the house; Marcus describing Major Courtney's distinguished war record; One Round lifting his bass fiddle like a violin; Louis' knife threats; Mrs. Wilberforce regular and polite offers of tea; Harry's propensity for cleaning; the five villains hiding in a storage space; Mrs. Wilberforce continually stepping on Marcus' very long scarf; Major Courtney admiring Mrs. Wilberforce's yellow party dress; the house concert by the troupe of villains and the reaction of the old ladies; and Mrs. Wilberforce's discovery of the robbery by the Professor Marcus and his gang.

The Creative Team has done a fabulous job of bringing Ladykillers to the Hackettstown stage by setting the perfect style for the show with sound design by Daryl Bornstein; set design by Matthew Imhoff; assistant set design by Lindsey Kazar; lighting design by Ed Matthews; costume design by Meaghan Reeves; wardrobe by Erica Jasinski and Viviana Mendez. Ben Menahem is the Master Carpenter; Daniel Graham is the Technical Director; Asher Mason is the Project Technical Director; Madison Rhine is the Sound Board Operator; Christopher Young is the Fight Director; Danielle Constance is the Stage Manager; Sam Galarza, Lindsey Kazar, and Christelly Encarnacion are the Assistant Stage Managers.

Make Ladykillers part of your upcoming entertainment schedule. Tell a friend to tell a friend. You will enjoy this show immensely.

Ladykillers will run through March 5 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the Centenary University Campus located at 715 Grand Ave, Hackettstown, NJ 07840. For show times, tickets and additional information, please visit http://www.centenarystageco.org/ or call 908.979.0900.

Photo Credit: Trevor Callahan, Courtesy of Centenary Stage Company