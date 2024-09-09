Review: DIVERSION at Premiere Stages-An Excellent and Compelling Play

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“We are taken for granted.” By Emilia in Diversion

Premiere Stages at Kean University is now presenting the compelling New Jersey Premiere of playwright, Scott Organ’s Diversion through September 22nd. Expertly directed by the theatre’s Artistic Director, John Wooten, the play was selected as the winner of the 2023 Premiere Play Festival from over 700 submissions. Get your tickets. It is an excellent, must-see production that addresses a current, significant issue.

Diversion is set in the break room for nurses of an ICU unit. When it is discovered that pain medication is being diverted, the entire staff comes under suspicion for stealing. A consultant is assigned to collect information and identify the responsible party. It is difficult to imagine that any of the dedicated nurses could be guilty. But as the story unfolds, it becomes clear that a member of the staff must come forward and take responsibility to maintain the integrity of the unit. While the overall subject matter has a serious nature, Scott Organ's well-crafted dialogue has just the right touches of thoughtful humor.

Diversion features an outstanding cast of accomplished actors. You will feel transported to the break room of the ICU unit and get to know each of the characters intimately. The company features Michelle Liu Coughlin as Josephine the consultant; Jeaniene Green as Bess, the nursing supervisor; and the members of the nursing staff with Lucas Iverson as Mike; DeAnna Lenhart as Amy; Edie Salas Miller as Mandy; and Dani Nelson as Emilia.

The many captivating scenes include Amy reprimanding Mandy for sleeping in the break room; Bess holding a meeting with the nurses about the theft of medication; Josephine insisting she is there only to collect data as a consultant; Amy’s impatience with the presence of Josephine; Emilia encouraging Mandy about her nursing career; Josephine discussing the physical stresses of nursing with Emilia; Mike recounting the death of an elderly patient in the ICU; Amy telling Emilia that she is an exemplary nurse; and Mike giving Mandy an unexpected holiday gift.

Premiere Stages is renowned in New Jersey and beyond for presenting relevant shows. At a time when the opioid crisis has tragic consequences for many Americans, Diversion depicts personal stories to better understand the issue. This play is a conversation starter and we commend Premiere Stages for making it available to metro-area audiences.

Diversion has a run time of 90 minutes with no intermission. The show will be performed through September 22nd in the Bauer Boucher Theatre Center on Kean University’s main campus in Union, N.J. The performance schedule is Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays, September 7 and 14 at 3pm & 8pm, Saturday, September 21 at 3pm and Sundays at 3pm. Newly added to the schedule is a 2pm performance on Friday, September 20. Tickets are $35 standard, $25 for senior citizens and Kean alumni and staff, $20 for patrons with disabilities and $15 for students. Significant discounts are available for groups of ten or more. To purchase tickets, please call the box office at 908-737-7469 or visit Premiere Stages at www.premierestagesatkean.com.

Photo Credit: Mike Peters

