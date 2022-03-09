Review: BIAPAS Enraptures Audiences at George Street Playhouse

"I'd really like to know if this is fiction or reality." By Antonio in Baipás

Baipás is making its American English-language premiere at George Street Playhouse (GSP) located in the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC). This is a unique production that will captivate and intrigue its audience. Written by Jacobo Morales, the show is directed and choreographed by Julio Monge. The two-hander stars actors, Maggie Bofill and Jorge Luna who bring the play to life. See it now through March 20.

In Baipás, Lorena and Antonio are strangers who find themselves in a mysterious place. Lorena has been hospitalized for a suicide attempt, and Antonio recently had a severe heart attack. The two are unsure of their current health conditions or the reason for their unfamiliar surroundings. Yet they have an opportunity to learn about each other through honest discourse, recount the joys and difficulties of their past lives, and express hopes for a bright future together. While the tale addresses significant personal issues, it also charms with romance, drama, and the right touches of humor.

Maggie Bofill as Lorena and Jorge Luna as Antonio are the ideal pair to perform Baipás. Their interaction is genuine as they deliver Morales' superbly written dialogue. Memorable moments include Lorena wishing for a cruise trip with her daughter, Antonio relating the criminal proceedings against him; Lorena speaking about her marriages; Antonio remembering the sensation of being on the beach; the couple's first kiss; and their beautiful Bolero dance together. A clever storytelling device is used when the characters address the audience as silent observers or point to people in the theatre that have been important to their pasts.

The set for Baipás complements the play with stunning lighting, projections, and sound. The design and production team include set design by Wilson Chin; lighting design by Jason Lyons; sound design by Germán Martínez; costume design by Harry Nadal; and lighting design by Jason Lyons. The Assistant Director is Melissa McCann; Composer is Javier Diaz; Production Stage Manager is Cheryl Mintz; GSP Production Manager is Christopher J. Bailey; Casting is by Pat McCorkle (C.S.A.) McCorkle Casting LTD.

Baipás is a story that is not only entertaining but has an indispensable moral that is just right for our times. Congratulations to Artistic Director David Saint, Managing Director Kelly Ryman, and the entire GSP team for the show's successful staging.

GSP's production of Baipás is being performed in the Arthur Laurents Theater at NBPAC. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online at https://georgestreetplayhouse.org/.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson