RONSTADT REVUE, Celebrating Linda Ronstadt, to Play New Brunswick Performing Arts Center in December

The performance will be held on December 7 at 8pm.

By: Oct. 25, 2024
RONSTADT REVUE, Celebrating Linda Ronstadt, to Play New Brunswick Performing Arts Center in December Image
The Ronstadt Revue: The Ultimate Celebration of Linda Ronstadt featuring Gesenia will play the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) on December 7 at 8 PM. Gesenia embodies Ronstadt's spirit, with endorsements from three of her band members. This tribute concert promises a sentimental journey through Ronstadt's beloved hits.

Audiences will enjoy classics like "When Will I Be Loved?", "You're No Good", "Blue Bayou", "Perfidia", and "Desperado". Linda Ronstadt, an 11-time Grammy winner, has left an indelible mark on the music industry. Although she no longer performs publicly, her legacy lives on through Gesenia and her band. Linda's former bandleader, John Beland, praised Gesenia's performances, saying, "Gesenia makes the hair on my arms stand up when she sings. There are tribute bands and then there is this. Don't miss it!"

The Ronstadt Revue covers every genre of Ronstadt's 40+ year career, performed in English and Spanish. This show is a must-see for any fan of Linda Ronstadt and promises a night filled with nostalgia and exceptional music.

Tickets are available now. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit NBPAC.org or call (732) 745-8000.




