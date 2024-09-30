RAÍCES Y RITMOS: A HISPANIC HERITAGE CELEBRATION Announced at Jersey City Theater Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On October 5, 2024, for Raíces y Ritmos, a dynamic evening celebrating Hispanic heritage through music, art, and storytelling.

Hosted by the Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) and organized by Siara Mirabel and Juana Penson, this event highlights the deep cultural roots (raíces) and vibrant rhythms (ritmos) that define the diverse Hispanic community. This celebration promises an evening of reflection, connection, and joy through the powerful expression of Latin American and Caribbean traditions.

The event will feature performances from acclaimed artists, including the soulful sounds of singer-songwriter Giselle Bellas and the energetic performances of Los Hermanos Garcia Band. Attendees will experience a rich tapestry of traditional and contemporary works, encompassing music, dance, and stories that celebrate the beauty and resilience of Hispanic cultures.

“Raíces y Ritmos” is a celebration of identity, history, and unity. Through this event, we aim to honor the heritage of Hispanic communities and bring people together through shared experiences of music and storytelling,” said Olga Levina, Executive Producer of Jersey City Theater Center. “It is not just a performance; it is a tribute to the rich legacies that continue to shape our society and future.”

Whether you come to dance, learn, or immerse yourself in the celebration of Hispanic culture, this special evening will leave you inspired. Raíces y Ritmos offers something for everyone, fostering a deeper appreciation for the shared heritage that unites us all.

