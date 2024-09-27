Princeton Symphony Orchestra Opens New Office at 1000 Herrontown Road

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 26 to officially open its new offices at 1000 Herrontown Road. The move came none too soon as, having more than doubled its administrative staff, the PSO had outgrown its previous location on the grounds of the Princeton Charter School.

“We were bursting at the seams, particularly as the pandemic eased and our staff began to transition from remote work to a full return to the office,” explained Executive Director Marc Uys. He and Stephanie Wedeking, Chair of the Board of Trustees, began to put the word out that the PSO was looking to move.

Fortunately, the PSO's need for new space reached the ears of the team at Experience Princeton, who connected Uys with Charlie Yedlin, President of the Yedlin Company, the property management firm overseeing the complex of buildings at 1000 Herrontown Rd. It happened that Yedlin had space available in the “2 Story” building, the middle of three structures on the large commercial lot between Rte. 206 and Mt. Lucas Rd. Yedlin reconfigured and refreshed the space with architect and interior designer Sheila Nall, making it perfectly suited to the needs of the PSO.

“Stephanie and I met with Charlie and Sheila regularly to ensure that our entire full-time staff of 12 would fit comfortably,” said Uys. “We also created a flexible conference room space with a table which breaks down into multiple desktops in anticipation of seasonal staff brought on board each year to assist with the Princeton Festival.”

The ribbon cutting took place as part of an Experience Princeton Meetup event. Marc Uys cut the ceremonial red ribbon with Stephanie Wedeking at his side. Charlie Yedlin was also present along with members of Experience Princeton's Board of Directors, Michelle Pirone Lambros, Councilmember, Municipality of Princeton, Aubrey Haines, Princeton Property Partners, noted architect J. Robert Hillier, founder of Hillier Architecture, and Caleb Feiring, Princevest.

“It's a great, smart-looking space that we're very proud of, right here in Princeton,” added Uys.

Immediately following the ribbon cutting, Aubrey Haines commented on the positive partnership with the Princeton Symphony Orchestra. He said, “We look forward to being partners with the Princeton Symphony to help promote the area and to work together synergistically on our marketing efforts, and to bring people to the town and really have them enjoy their time here.”

There is no public box office or performance space at the Princeton Symphony Orchestra's administrative site. Tickets are available 24/7 via their website at princetonsymphony.org, and people can call the box office at 609-497-0020 for personal assistance during 9am-5pm business hours.

ABOUT THE PRINCETON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) is a cultural centerpiece of the Princeton community and one of New Jersey's finest music organizations, a position established through performances of beloved masterworks, innovative music by living composers, and an extensive network of educational programs offered to area students free of charge. Led by Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov, the PSO presents orchestral, pops, and chamber music programs of the highest artistic quality, supported by lectures and related events that supplement the concert experience. Its flagship summer program the Princeton Festival brings an array of performing arts and artists to Princeton during multiple weeks in June. Through PSO BRAVO!, the orchestra produces wide-reaching and impactful education programs in partnership with local schools and arts organizations that culminate in students attending a live orchestral performance. The PSO receives considerable support from the Princeton community and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, regularly garnering NJSCA's highest honor. Recognition of engaging residencies and concerts has come from the National Endowment for the Arts, and the PSO's commitment to new music has been acknowledged with an ASCAP Award for Adventurous Programming and a Copland Fund Award. The only independent, professional orchestra to make its home in Princeton, the PSO performs at historic Richardson Auditorium on the campus of Princeton University.

Find the PSO online at www.princetonsymphony.org.

Comments