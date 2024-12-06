Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL At Bergen County Players

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bergen County Players has released photos of THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL, now running at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell, onstage through December 22. See photos from the show.

The family musical features a book by Joe Tracz and a thrilling original rock score with music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki. THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL is an action-packed theatrical adventure that has been celebrated by audiences and critics alike.

The entire creative team of BCP’s last year’s hit A Christmas Carol: The Musical will return with direction by Larry Landsman, musical direction by Steven Bell, and choreography by Elisabeth Julia and Paige Marian. Performance times are Fridays at 7:30PM, and Saturdays and Sundays at 1PM and 4PM. Tickets to THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL, priced at $19, can be purchased online at bcplayers.org, by calling 201-261-4200 or by visiting the box office at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell during regular box office hours. The show is recommended for ages seven and above, runs approximately 80 minutes and will be performed without intermission. A Meet-and-Greet, photo and autograph session with the cast will occur after every performance in BCP's downstairs lounge.

As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can’t control, a destiny he doesn’t want, and a mythology textbook’s worth of monsters on his trail. When Zeus’s master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he must find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods. But to succeed in his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the thief. He must travel to the Underworld and back; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and come to terms with the father who abandoned him.

Photo Credit: Bergen County Players

The cast of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

