Photos: Ayla Schwartz And Marquise Neal Star In ALICE BY HEART At Vanguard Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Vanguard Theater is presenting Alice by Heart, by the Tony Award winning writers of Spring Awakening. See photos from the production.

Vanguard’s production left audiences spellbound in August at Vanguard’s Summerstock festival in West Milford, NJ, and will debut in Montclair for a one weekend encore production.

“Our cast and audiences left Summerstock forever changed,” shares Founding Artistic Director Janeece Freeman Clark. “This telling of Alice touches on resilience, grief, and the healing power of imagination. It moved us in a profound way, and we knew we had to bring it to our home theater.”

Leading Vanguard’s cast are two young actors with dynamic Broadway roots: Ayla Schwartz, who originated the role of Young Elsa in Frozen on Broadway, and Marquise Neal, who originated the role of Young Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway. These seasoned performers call Vanguard home, and compare the professionalism at Vanguard with their experiences on Broadway:

“I’ve had incredible professional experiences, but Vanguard is one of the only places besides Broadway where I’ve felt such a high level of professionalism combined with a true sense of community and belonging. It’s my home,” says Ayla. “I’m so excited to bring this story to Montclair and to share it with more people.” Home has a double meaning for Ayla, Vanguard is her theater home - and the vibrant town of Montclair, NJ (where Vanguard resides) is also her hometown.

Marquise echoes Ayla’s sentiment: “Vanguard is like Broadway in the burbs. It’s an incredible place to work, and I’m proud to call it home.” Originally from Newark, NJ, Marquise will soon head off on a national tour, but before he does, he’ll take on the roles of Dr. Buttridge, the King of Hearts, and the Jabberwock one last time.

Tickets are selling fast, so don’t miss your chance to go down underground with this extraordinary cast! Alice is only running ONE WEEKEND: Thursday, September 26 - Sunday, September 29th. This limited encore performance promises to be a highlight of the theater season. Alice by Heart is a must-see production!

Alice by Heart was conceived by the Tony Award-winning duo Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, known for their work on Spring Awakening. This imaginative reworking of Alice in Wonderland follows Alice, sheltering in London’s underground, as she escapes into her favorite story to cope with the harsh realities of World War II and the impending loss of her closest friend. Through her journey down the rabbit hole, Alice learns to confront grief, love, and the healing power of imagination.

Since its Off-Broadway debut, Alice by Heart has gained a passionate following, especially among Spring Awakening fans. Vanguard Theater is honored to be one of the first theaters in New Jersey to bring this production to life.

For tickets and more information, visit vanguardtheatercompany.org.

Comments