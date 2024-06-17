OLD SKOOL COMEDY SHOW Announced At Debonair Music Hall This July

Black Box Studios and Debonair Music Hall present an 'Old Skool Comedy Show' ft. Mike Bocchetti, Erik Marino, Christy Miller, and Mark Riccadonna on Sunday, July 21, 2024, 7:00PM at Debonair Music Hall, 1409 Queen Anne Road in Teaneck, NJ 07666. Doors open at 6:00PM; tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door and are available now at www.debonairmusichall.com
.
Mike Bocchetti is a well-known American stand-up comedian, actor, and writer hailing from Staten Island, New York. He gained recognition for his role as the announcer on The Artie Lange
Show from 2012 to 2014 and has made frequent appearances in both film and television. Bocchetti released a comedy album titled Thank You on Stand Up! Records in 20191.
Coming from a Catholic Italian family with a modest blue-collar background in Staten Island, Bocchetti graduated from Tottenville High School and began his comedy career in 1992. His resume includes appearances on Last Comic Standing, Louie, and The Howard Stern
Show. He's showcased his comedic talent and relatable humor as a guest on various talk-radio shows and podcasts. Bocchetti’s unique style and observational humor promise an entertaining experience!
Erik Marino is a highly respected writer known for his comedic talent. He has contributed to shows such as Saturday Night Live (SNL), Weeds, and Roast Battle, earning him an Emmy nomination and a Peabody Award. Marino was also part of the episode of The Ellen Degeneres
Show when Ellen came out of the closet. For comedy enthusiasts, Erik Marino is definitely someone to keep an eye on! Marino began his comedy journey by performing stand-up at various clubs and venues. His unique blend of observational humor, wit, and relatable storytelling quickly caught the attention of audiences. As he honed his craft, Marino ventured into writing and found that his comedic sensibilities translated well to the written word. Marino received an Emmy nomination for his work as a writer on Saturday Night Live (SNL) and was part of the writing team that won a Peabody Award for their exceptional work on the show.
Marino has also contributed his comedic talents to other shows, such as the hit series Weeds and Roast Battle. His sharp wit and ability to craft biting jokes made him a natural fit for Roast Battle. Marino's humor often revolves around everyday situations, pop culture references, and relatable experiences. His delivery is both clever and accessible, making audiences laugh while nodding in agreement. Whether performing live or writing for television, Marino's comedic voice remains consistent—a mix of intelligence, sarcasm, and genuine laughter. He is a versatile artist who continues to evolve and surprise audiences with fresh material. Erik Marino’s journey is still unfolding, and there’s undoubtedly more laughter and creativity ahead.
Christy Miller has been a stand-up comedian for 28 years. She began her career at the Comedy Store on the Sunset Strip, where she gained the attention of well-known comics like Paul Mooney and Andrew "Dice" Clay with her bold and unapologetic style of comedy. She went on to open for Andrew "Dice" Clay and featured on his album cover "Face Down, Ass Up". Paul Mooney took her under his wing and she became his permanent feature act at Caroline’s on Broadway in New York City by 2005, carving out a name for herself in the urban comedy circuit. Due to her quick wit and sharp tongue, Paul Mooney nicknamed her "Nasty Barbie" for her ability to deliver edgy humor. While living in NYC, Christy also pursued roller derby with the Gotham Girls Roller Derby, skating for the Manhattan Mayhem under the alias 'Bitchie Slambora' for two seasons before retiring to focus on her stand-up career. Her time at Caroline’s on Broadway gave her the confidence to branch out on her own, leading her to create two podcasts, participate in roast battles, and perform at major clubs in and around NYC. As a result of her hard work, she has reconnected with Andrew "Dice" Clay and now tours regularly with him. Christy has been featured on various TV shows such as “Best Damn Sports Show Period”, “Boy Meets World”, and BET’s “Comic Mania”. She has also appeared in films like “Strange Days” and “Nixon”. Additionally, she was featured on Vinny Pastore’s “The Wiseguys Show” on Sirius XM and hosted “Radio Free Derby” during her time with the Gotham Girls Roller Derby. Her new album, “Brutally Yours”, was released on March 24, 2023, and is available on major streaming platforms like iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music.
Nowadays, you can hear her on her weekly podcast “Old Skool New Skool Comedy” talking
shop with her guests on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast and YouTube
Mark Riccadonna moved to New York City to find himself and pursue happiness. He enrolled at The American Academy of Dramatic Arts to study theatre and later joined “The Company” after graduation. However, he soon discovered stand-up comedy and became a successful storyteller, performing across New York City and touring worldwide. Additionally, Mark entertained US and UN troops through Armed Forces Entertainment. In addition to comedy, he is a skilled actor, writer, and director. His short film “Through Open Doors” was featured at The Cannes Film Festival. Mark has appeared in many films, including the lead role in “Days of Power,” Cooler in “Un$uited,” and “What’s His Name” in “Beer League.” He recently filmed a comedy special for Dry Bar and contributed as a writer for Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update.” Furthermore, aside from his other accomplishments, Mark is a columnist , co-author of “The Two Guys Two Way Joke Book,” and wrote and directed the television pilot “Radio Gods.” In addition to his work in entertainment, Mark has a podcast called “Drinks Jokes and Storytelling.” Mark truly is a gifted storyteller, with a unique delivery and a signature voice that has landed him several commercials. He has been seen on various TV shows, including AXS TV’s “Live at Gotham,” PBS’s Counter Culture, and FOX’s “Laughs,” and heard on Sirius XM and Bob and Tom. His albums “Drinks Jokes and Storytelling,” “Male AF,” “If Tom Brady
,” & “It’s All Downhill from Here” are available through Realize Records and can be heard on Sirius/XM.
Debonair Music Hall is a live music venue that brings the best national touring acts and local bands to Teaneck, NJ. Enjoy delicious food and drinks while you experience the electrifying energy of live music: www.debonairmusichall.com
.
