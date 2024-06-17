OLD SKOOL COMEDY SHOW Announced At Debonair Music Hall This July

Christy Miller has been a stand-up comedian for 28 years. She began her career at the Comedy Store on the Sunset Strip, where she gained the attention of well-known comics like Paul Mooney and Andrew "Dice" Clay with her bold and unapologetic style of comedy. She went on to open for Andrew "Dice" Clay and featured on his album cover "Face Down, Ass Up". Paul Mooney took her under his wing and she became his permanent feature act at Caroline’s on Broadway in New York City by 2005, carving out a name for herself in the urban comedy circuit. Due to her quick wit and sharp tongue, Paul Mooney nicknamed her "Nasty Barbie" for her ability to deliver edgy humor. While living in NYC, Christy also pursued roller derby with the Gotham Girls Roller Derby, skating for the Manhattan Mayhem under the alias 'Bitchie Slambora' for two seasons before retiring to focus on her stand-up career. Her time at Caroline’s on Broadway gave her the confidence to branch out on her own, leading her to create two podcasts, participate in roast battles, and perform at major clubs in and around NYC. As a result of her hard work, she has reconnected with Andrew "Dice" Clay and now tours regularly with him. Christy has been featured on various TV shows such as “Best Damn Sports Show Period”, “Boy Meets World”, and BET’s “Comic Mania”. She has also appeared in films like “Strange Days” and “Nixon”. Additionally, she was featured on Vinny Pastore’s “The Wiseguys Show” on Sirius XM and hosted “Radio Free Derby” during her time with the Gotham Girls Roller Derby. Her new album, “Brutally Yours”, was released on March 24, 2023, and is available on major streaming platforms like iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music.