Nikki Giovanni to Present Her Poetry With Musicians Javon Jackson and Christian McBride

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present Civil Rights Activist Nikki Giovanni in a rare poetry presentation. Get ready for an incredible event featuring the powerful poetry of writer and civil rights activist Nikki Giovanni, accompanied by the talented musicians Javon Jackson and Christian McBride. This promises to be an unforgettable blend of inspiring words and captivating music on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 2:00 p.m.



In this performance, Nikki Giovanni's poems will be paired with new takes on traditional spirituals. Tenor saxophonist Javon Jackson, known for being one of Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers, will be joined by his excellent combo and NJPAC Jazz Advisor and bassist Christian McBride, a 16-time GRAMMY nominee and 9-time winner. It promises to be a wonderful experience to hear Nikki Giovanni, the esteemed writer and civil rights activist, weaving her poetry into this musical quilt.



Nikki Giovanni, a spoken word artist and poet, was born on June 7, 1943, in Knoxville, Tennessee. She received her B.A. degree in 1967 from Fisk University and became involved in the Black Arts Movement, organizing the Black Arts Festival in Cincinnati, Ohio. In 1970, Giovanni founded her own publishing company, Niktom Limited. She has published more than fourteen volumes of poetry and various other books, including "Racism 101" and "Blues: For All the Changes".



In 1987, she joined the faculty of the English Department at Virginia Polytechnic Institute, where she teaches writing, poetry, and literature. Giovanni has received numerous honorary degrees, including the NAACP Image Award for Literature in 1998 and 2000 and the Langston Hughes Award for Distinguished Contributions to Arts and Letters in 1996. She has also been named Woman of the Year by Mademoiselle, Essence, and Ladies Home Journal.



Tickets for this extraordinary event will be available for purchase starting Friday, July 19th at 10:00 a.m. You can secure your place by visiting NJPAC.org, calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or visiting the NJPAC Box Office. It's important to note that this performance requires a separate ticket purchase and is not included in any Dodge Poetry Festival passes.

