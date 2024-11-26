New Jersey Symphony to Present a Series of Holiday Events in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Jersey Symphony is your place to celebrate the holiday season, with many great events throughout the Garden State. Experience the magic of Christmas Disney’s The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert, performed in Morristown, Red Bank, Newark and New Brunswick. Some concerts are almost sold out, but great seats remain at the two NJPAC in Newark concerts at 3 pm and 7:30 pm on December 7. At all concerts you’ll be greeted by the Yuletide Carolers, singing holiday classics in the lobby (free for ticketholders).



Also in Newark, A Gospel Holiday will be performed at Science Park High School, featuring the New Jersey Symphony and the New Jersey Symphony Gospel Chorus, directed by Gwen Moten. Come ready to sing, dance and clap along!



Hear more holiday tunes from the New Jersey Symphony Chamber Players at Newark’s Winter Village in the Mulberry Commons, and at NJ TRANSIT’s Newark Penn Station lobby.



Handel’s Messiah returns to Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark, which is a beloved family tradition for many. Two performances of Messiah will also be presented in Princeton. The concert will be conducted by the GRAMMY-winning conductor Jeannete Sorrell and features guest vocalists: Sonya Headlam, soprano; John Holiday, countertenor; Ed Lyon, tenor; and Kevin Deas, bass-baritone. Holiday, who gained fame as a contestant on NBC’s “The Voice.”



Everyone’s favorite Nutcracker production returns to Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, led by NJ Ballet with New Jersey Symphony playing the memorable musical score.



The holiday season continues into January with the Lunar New Year Celebration, an evening of community and cultural exchange that is wonderful for families and children, as we celebrate the Year of the Snake. Music Director Xian Zhang, pianist Min Kwon, the Peking University Alumni Chorus, the Starry Arts Children’s Chorus and the Edison Chinese School Lion Dance Team all return for this joyous concert, plus a special appearance by opera star Michael Fabiano! Upgrade your evening with the VIP event experience, featuring early access to the Cultural Exchange Festival, a VIP reception and premier seating for the Celebration Concert.



The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert

New Jersey Symphony at the Movies



Constantine Kitsopoulos conductor

New Jersey Symphony

Morristown → Thursday, Dec 5, 2024, 7:30 pm, Mayo Performing Arts Center

Red Bank → Friday, Dec 6, 2024, 7:30 pm, Count Basie Center for the Arts

Newark → Saturday, Dec 7, 2024, 3 pm & 7:30 pm, New Jersey Performing Arts Center

New Brunswick → Sunday, Dec 8, 2024, 3 pm, State Theatre New Jersey



Music in Motion

Presented in collaboration with NJ TRANSIT



New Jersey Symphony Brass Quintet



Newark → Tuesday, Dec 10, 4:45 pm, Newark Penn Station



Featuring a mix of upbeat brass quintet tunes and holiday favorites!



Newark Winter Village

Neighborhood Concerts



New Jersey Symphony Brass Quintet



Newark → Wed, Dec 11, 4 pm, Mulberry Commons



Featuring a mix of upbeat brass quintet tunes and holiday favorites!



New Jersey Ballet’s Nutcracker with New Jersey Symphony

Presented by New Jersey Ballet, in collaboration with Mayo Performing Arts Center and New Jersey Symphony

Constantine Kitsopoulos conductor

New Jersey Ballet

New Jersey Symphony



Morristown → Mayo Performing Arts Center



Friday, Dec 13, 2024, 7:30 pm

Saturday, Dec 14, 2024, 1 pm & 6 pm

Sunday, Dec 15, 2024, 1 pm & 6 pm

Friday, Dec 20, 2024, 7:30 pm

Saturday, Dec 21, 2024, 1 pm & 6 pm

Sunday, Dec 22, 2024, 1 pm & 6 pm

Monday, Dec 23, 2024, 1 pm

Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024, 1 pm

Thursday, Dec 26, 2024, 1 pm & 6 pm



Pytor Ilyich Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker

Based on The Nutcracker and the Mouse King by E.T.A. Hoffman



A Gospel Holiday

New Jersey Symphony Family Concert



Gregory D. McDaniel conductor

New Jersey Symphony Gospel Chorus | Gwen Moten, director

New Jersey Symphony



Newark → Saturday, Dec 14, 2024, 2 pm, Science Park High School



Various / arr. Johnie Dean Calypso Christmas Medley

Jason Webb / arr. Brad Henderson “Hallelujah to the King of Glory”

Leroy Anderson Selections from Suite of Carols

Traditional / arr. Michael McElroy & Joseph Joubert “O Come, O Come Emmanuel”

Michael O’Shields / arr. B. Dexter Allgood “O, Magnify the Lord”

Traditional / arr. Morton Gould It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Traditional / arr. Luther Henderson Ding, Dong, Merrily on High

Traditional / arr. Jack Gale Deck the Halls

Jill Jackson-Miller & Sy Miller “Let There Be Peace on Earth”

Traditional / arr. Michael McElroy & Joseph Joubert “Go Tell it on the Mountain”

B. Dexter Allgood “Hallelujah (to the Newborn King), Jesus is Born”



Handel’s Messiah

New Jersey Symphony Holiday Tradition



Jeannette Sorrell conductor

Sonya Headlam soprano

John Holiday countertenor

Ed Lyon tenor

Kevin Deas bass-baritone

Montclair State University Singers | Heather J. Buchanan, director

New Jersey Symphony

Princeton → Friday, Dec 20, 2024, 8 pm, Richardson Auditorium

Princeton → Saturday, Dec 21, 2024, 8 pm, Richardson Auditorium

Newark → Sunday, Dec 22, 2024, 7 pm, Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart



George Frideric Handel Messiah



2025 Lunar New Year Celebration with Xian Zhang

Celebration of the Year of the Snake



Xian Zhang conductor

Min Kwon piano

Michael Fabiano tenor

Peking University Alumni Chorus

Starry Arts Children’s Chorus | Rebecca Shen, director

Edison Chinese School Lion Dance Team

New Jersey Symphony

Newark → Friday, Jan 25, 2025, 7:30 pm, New Jersey Performing Arts Center



Li Huanzhi Spring Festival Overture

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Selections from Piano Concerto No. 23

Traditional Arirang

Traditional “Yuan Ri”

Traditional arr. Nicholas Hersh “The Red Dragonfly”

Giacomo Puccini “E Lucevan le stelle” from Tosca

Giacomo Puccini “Che gelida manina” from La Bohème

Giacomo Puccini Selections from Turandot

