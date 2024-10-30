News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

New Jersey Symphony Will Perform THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL IN CONCERT

The concerts will be led by conductor Constantine Kitsopoulos.

By: Oct. 30, 2024
New Jersey Symphony Will Perform THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL IN CONCERT Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

New Jersey Symphony will present Disney’s The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert featuring a screening of the complete film while the musical score is performed live by the orchestra. The concerts will be led by conductor Constantine Kitsopoulos. For more information and to buy tickets, visit njsymphony.org/muppets.

LATEST NEWS

Ashley Blanchet, Max Clayton & More to Star in WHITE CHRISTMAS
Jim Henson's FRAGGLE ROCK and MAGICAL MYSTERY DOORS Go on Sale at bergenPAC This Week
Alejandra Guzmán Brings Her 2025 Brilla Tour to NJPAC
New Jersey Youth Chorus Hosts Voices of Joy Choral Festival

The Muppets perform Charles Dickens’ classic holiday tale, with Kermit the Frog playing Bob Cratchit, the put-upon clerk of stingy Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine). Gonzo, as Dickens, narrates the story with the help of Rizzo the Rat. The film also features Miss Piggy as Emily Cratchit, Fozzie Bear as Fozziwig and Robin the Frog as Tiny Tim. When the grumpy Scrooge receives Christmas Eve visits from the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, they show him the error of his self-serving ways. Though the miserable old man seems beyond any hope of redemption and happiness, the kind and humble Bob Cratchit, his family and the Spirits open Scrooge's eyes—and his heart—to the true meaning of Christmas.

The original score was composed by Miles Goodman (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Little Shop of Horrors) with songs by Oscar®, Emmy and GRAMMY-winning songwriter Paul Williams (“Rainbow Connection,” “Evergreen”).

Disney’s The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert is presented by New Jersey Symphony, conducted by Constantine Kitsopoulos and will be performed at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 7:30 pm, Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank on Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7:30 pm, New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 3 pm & 7:30 pm and State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 3 pm. For tickets and further information visit njsymphony.org/muppets




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos