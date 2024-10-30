New Jersey Symphony Will Perform THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL IN CONCERT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Jersey Symphony will present Disney’s The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert featuring a screening of the complete film while the musical score is performed live by the orchestra. The concerts will be led by conductor Constantine Kitsopoulos. For more information and to buy tickets, visit njsymphony.org/muppets.

The Muppets perform Charles Dickens’ classic holiday tale, with Kermit the Frog playing Bob Cratchit, the put-upon clerk of stingy Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine). Gonzo, as Dickens, narrates the story with the help of Rizzo the Rat. The film also features Miss Piggy as Emily Cratchit, Fozzie Bear as Fozziwig and Robin the Frog as Tiny Tim. When the grumpy Scrooge receives Christmas Eve visits from the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, they show him the error of his self-serving ways. Though the miserable old man seems beyond any hope of redemption and happiness, the kind and humble Bob Cratchit, his family and the Spirits open Scrooge's eyes—and his heart—to the true meaning of Christmas.

The original score was composed by Miles Goodman (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Little Shop of Horrors) with songs by Oscar®, Emmy and GRAMMY-winning songwriter Paul Williams (“Rainbow Connection,” “Evergreen”).

Disney’s The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert is presented by New Jersey Symphony, conducted by Constantine Kitsopoulos and will be performed at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 7:30 pm, Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank on Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7:30 pm, New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 3 pm & 7:30 pm and State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 3 pm. For tickets and further information visit njsymphony.org/muppets.

