New Jersey State Council On The Arts Awards The Visual Arts Center Of New Jersey With General Support Grant

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) has been awarded a generous grant from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts (NJSCA), part of over $31 million distributed to arts organizations, projects, and artists statewide.

VACNJ is one of approximately 170 recipients, receiving $188,720 in general operating support. This funding will bolster VACNJ's operations, including administrative expenses, programs, staffing, facilities, and capital improvements.

“We are incredibly grateful to the New Jersey Council on the Arts for their continued support,” said Melanie Cohn, Executive Director of VACNJ. “Their funding is essential in sustaining the quality of our exhibitions, Studio School, and community programs, which allows us to serve our community at the highest level.”

About the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey

For more than 90 years, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has been exclusively dedicated to viewing, making, and learning about contemporary art. Recognized as a leading non-profit arts organization, the Art Center's renowned Studio School, acclaimed exhibitions, and educational outreach initiatives serve thousands of youths, families, seniors, and people with special needs every year.

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey is located at 68 Elm Street in Summit, NJ. Gallery hours: Monday–Thursday, 10 AM–8 PM; Friday & Saturday, 10 AM–5 PM; and Sunday, 11 AM–4 PM. Please call 908.273.9121 to confirm holiday hours. Visit artcenternj.org for more information.

Comments