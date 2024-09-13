Nancy McKeon & Gail Winar to Star in World Premiere of PEN PALS at NJ Rep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Jersey Repertory Company by special arrangement with Lisa Dozier Shacket, will continue its 27th Season with an added special presentation of the world premiere of Pen Pals by Michael Griffo, directed by Suzanne Barabas. It will begin performances on October 3, with its opening night on October 5, and run through October 20, 2024.

For decades, Nancy McKeon (“Facts of Life”) as Bernie and Gail Winar (NY: Trans Scripts) as Mag have shared every corner of their lives—the smallest moments, the deepest secrets, all the laughter, and every heartbreak--all without ever meeting in person. Through letters, their bond transcends continents, with Bernie in New Jersey and Mags in England, making them closer than anyone despite the miles between them. They've confided in each other more than they ever would with another soul.

Now, after fifty years of letters, their remarkable story unfolds. Join them as they take you through the journey of a lifetime—told in their own words.

"We are thrilled to present the world premiere of Pen Pals by Michael Griffo. This play beautifully captures the power of connection across distance and time. Through Bernie and Mags’ journey, audiences will be reminded of the enduring bonds we create and the profound impact of shared stories, even when miles apart. We’re excited to bring this heartfelt and unique story to life for our 27th season."

Suzanne Barabas, Artistic Director of NJ Rep

The creative team includes set design by Jessica Parks, lighting design by Jill Nagle, technical direction by Brian Snyder, costume stylist David Woolard, sound design by Nick Simone, assistant lighting designer is Janey Huber, the production stage manager is Kristin Pfeifer and assistant stage manager is Ian Duhart.

Tickets are NOW on sale at NJRep.org or by calling 732.229.3166. NJ Rep is located at 179 Broadway, Long Branch, New Jersey, 07740. Pen Pals will begin promptly at 7:30 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, with additional matinees on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 2 PM.

