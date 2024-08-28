NJ Arts Icon Gala Will Honor Dionne Warwick at Bell Theater in Holmdel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dionne Warwick will come to Bell Theater at Bell Works on Sunday, September 22 with a once-in-a-lifetime event in support of the Axelrod Performing Arts Center and Bell Theater’s cultural arts and education programs. The inaugural New Jersey Arts Icon Gala will include a 5 p.m. reception and auction followed by a 7 p.m. concert featuring Warwick. Among the special guests paying tribute to Miss Warwick’s iconic songbook are Deborah Cox, Michelle Williams (Destiny’s Child), Nova Y. Payton, Remember Jones and Warwick’s granddaughter, singer Cheyenne Elliott, all accompanied by the American Pops Orchestra conducted by Luke Frazier. PBS will be on hand to film the gala for broadcast at a later date.

A native of East Orange, Dionne Warwick is a singer, actress and activist who has been performing for more than six decades. Her soulful vocal style bridged the gaps between pop, gospel, R&B and rock ‘n roll. A muse for songwriters Burt Bacharach and Hal David, she made classics of songs such as Walk on By, Alfie, I’ll Never Fall in Love Again, I Say a Little Prayer, Do You Know the Way to San Jose and What the World Needs Now, among many others.

“As we continue to promote and celebrate the arts in New Jersey, the Axelrod Performing Arts Center is delighted to be hosting the inaugural New Jersey Arts Icon Awards Gala at our new Bell Theater and to be honoring one of our state’s musical legends, Dionne Warwick,” said Axelrod Executive Artistic Director Andrew DePrisco. “This collaboration with the American Pops Orchestra and PBS promises to be the starriest gala in the state this season!”

Warwick is a 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a 2023 Kennedy Center Award winner, has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and in 2013 was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame. In addition to winning five Grammy Awards as well as the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, she became a social media star during the Covid-19 lockdown for her viral tweets, hilarious commentary and pop culture observations.

Warwick will be joined on stage by R&B/pop recording artist and Grammy nominee Deborah Cox. As an actress, Cox starred on Broadway in Aida, Jekyll and Hyde and most recently, The Wiz. She also played the lead role in the new musical The Bodyguard, based on the hit film starring Whitney Houston, Dionne Warwick’s cousin.

"I've always been inspired by the music of Dionne Warwick,” said Cox. “She is a true legend, inspiration and friend. I'm looking forward to paying homage to her during these special performances of her timeless music."

Also performing at the gala will be Michelle Williams, a Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter and, along with Beyonce and Kelly Rowland, a member of Destiny’s Child, one of the most successful recording groups of all time. Her Broadway credits include Chicago, Aida and Once on This Island. Williams is set to star in the upcoming production of Death Becomes Her this fall.

As a classically trained vocalist, Nova Y. Payton has performed with the American Pops Orchestra, with the group 3 Mo’ Divas and has shared the stage with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Roberta Flack and Yolanda Adams. In addition to her many theatrical credits, Payton had the honor of performing the national anthem for President Biden and Vice President Harris at the dedication of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington D.C.

Jersey Shore favorite Remember Jones is a one-of-a-kind soul/pop singer with a throwback vibe. He performs original music as well as theatrical, big-band events that have played to countless sold-out clubs and theaters throughout the country.

“What an honor to be considered an artist that can make people feel the way Dionne Warwick has throughout her legendary career!” said Jones. “The stories she has told through her voice have inspired me through my life and will continue to remind me of why I love to entertain.”

Also joining Warwick on stage is her granddaughter, R&B singer Cheyenne Elliott, who has released several smash singles including Let There Be Love, a duet with Dionne Warwick, and Too Good at Goodbyes. Her dance club song, With You, reached #16 on Billboard’s Dance Chart.

“I have grown up with my grandmother’s music,” said Elliott. “As an adult, being able to perform and understand her catalog and what she has done for the music industry is something I will cherish forever.”

In addition, 12 students from the junior division (ages 7-13) of Axelrod Performing Arts Academy’s musical theater program will sing That’s What Friends Are For along with Dionne Warwick at the event.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have our academy students perform with the legendary Dionne Warwick,” said Mary-Kate Schmidt, director of the Axelrod Performing Arts Academy. “This opportunity allows them the chance to work closely with industry legends and gain invaluable insights into professional dynamics, stage presence and collaboration.”

VIP tickets are $750 and include a pre-concert reception, priority seating and post-concert meet and greet with the artists. Premium tickets are $350 and include pre-concert reception, preferred seating and post-concert dessert reception. Standard tickets are $250, which include pre-concert reception.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this historic event! Secure your tickets now! Visit www.belltheater.org/bell-theater-2024-gala or call 732-531-9106, ext. 14, to make your purchase today. Bell Theater is located at 101 Crawfords Corner Rd., Holmdel, N.J. on the ground level.

