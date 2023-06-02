Morris Arts And New Jersey Symphony Celebrate Milestone Anniversaries At The 39th Annual GIRALDA MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL

Morris Arts invites you to join them in celebrating their 50th Anniversary at this year's Giralda Music & Arts Festival on Sunday, June 25th on the grounds of the Giralda Farms (Dodge Drive and Madison Ave./Rt. 124., Madison). Gates open at 3:00PM with a pre-show performance at 4:00PM and New Jersey Symphony performance at 6:00PM. Along with musical performances, there will be an art show and sale, children's activities, 50/50 raffle, and food trucks.

The New Jersey Symphony is also celebrating a big anniversary – its centennial! Their program (listed fully on page 3) features a medley of timeless classics including selections from Jurassic Park and West Side Story, William Grant Still's lively Festive Overture and so much more. An inspiring performance by Timothy Lien, winner of the New Jersey Symphony Youth Orchestra's Henry Lewis Concerto Competition, rounds out this concert of favorites the whole family will love.

New Jersey Symphony's Director of Marketing and Communications, Sarah Hornblower said, “We are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with Morris Arts and celebrate our milestone anniversaries at this year's Giralda Music & Arts Festival! It's always such a joy to bring orchestral music to the vibrant community of Madison at this beautiful outdoor setting.”

This year's pre-show performance is by The Tia Holt Experience. As a vocal powerhouse, Tia uniquely mixes and blends genres to taste and the recipe is truly intoxicating. She is the voice you need to hear and the experience you need to have.

Morris Arts' Executive Director, Tom Werder says, “Morris Arts is thrilled to kick off the summer with the 39th Giralda Music & Arts festival. We continue the celebration of our 50th Anniversary with this wonderful celebration of art and music for the whole family.”

To add to the excitement, Morris Arts' 2023 Coladarci & Ehlers Scholarship winners will be presented their awards at the festival as well. This year's winners include visual artist Yiru Zhou of Chatham High School who will receive the Elaine Ehlers Scholarship and trumpeter Michael Minenna of Morris Knolls High School who will receive the Eugenie Coladarci Scholarship. Honorable mentions will also be presented to visual artist Iris Ferranti (Madison High School) and violinist Leah Kvares (Randolph High School).

Tickets in advance are $20 for adults, $4 for children (12 years old and under), and free for children 4 years old and under. Group sales available for groups of 10 or more at $15 each per adult. Tickets at the gate/day of event increases to $25 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under.

Tickets are available now for online purchase here. In-person printed tickets are available at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown.

This event is wheelchair accessible with handicapped parking. Individuals needing assistance with any other essentials should contact Jenna Castano, ADA Coordinator at jcastano@morrisarts.org at least 10 days prior to the event to ensure appropriate arrangements.

In the event of uncertain weather, please check the website www.morrisarts.org AFTER 12PM on the day of the concert for the latest updates. Rain location is to be determined.

All proceeds benefit Morris Arts programs and services provided to artists, art organizations, schools, and the community. Morris Arts thanks the following generous sponsors:

The New Jersey Symphony program includes:

John Stafford Smith/Damrosch | The Star Spangled Banner

Mikhail Glinka | Overture to Russlan and Ludmilla

Ludwig Spohr | Concerto in C Minor for Clarinet, Op. 26

George Walker | Lyric for Strings

José Pablo Moncayo | Huapango

William Grant Still | Festive Overture

Florence Price | Colonial Dance

John Williams | Theme from Jurassic Park

Leonard Bernstein / arr. Jack Mason | Selections from West Side Story

Robert W. Lowden | Armed Forces Salute

John Phillip Sousa | Stars and Stripes Forever



Morris Arts, located in Morristown, NJ, is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1973 dedicated to building community through the arts. Using the arts to inspire, connect, and engage, Morris Arts serves as a resource for Morris County with a special focus on arts programming in the schools and in the community, arts advocacy, creative placemaking, and support of the Morris Area community of artists and arts organizations.