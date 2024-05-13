THE JUNGLE BOOK Youth Edition Begins May 18 At Kelsey Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



WEST WINDSOR, NJ - Rudyard Kipling's gripping narrative involving themes of abandonment and fostering, law and order, "The Jungle Book," comes to life on the Kelsey Theatre stage at Mercer County Community College (MCCC) May 18-26.

The production is presented by the Bear Tavern Project and Tomato Patch Junior Workshops, featuring young actors from throughout the Mercer County region.

Based on Kipling's famous story collection from 1894, "The Jungle Book" has been beloved by generations and has been adapted many times in a wide variety of literature and media, including numerous movies and the 1967 Disney animated classic. The story is set deep in the heart of the Indian Jungle, where Bagheera, a black panther, discovers Mowli - the "Man-Cub."

The wolves, Akela and Raksha, save the Man-Cub's life and raise him as their own, but Shere Khan, the Great Tiger, has targeted the boy. Bagheera teaches the boy all he knows about the jungle while Baloo, the lovable bear, befriends Mowgli and saves him from the fearsome grasp of Kaa, the Python, and the wild Monkey-People. But who can save him from Shere Khan? "The Jungle Book" features a large, talented cast of local young actors transforming the Kelsey stage into the depths of the Indian jungle, featuring two casts for the run of the performance. Featured in Cast A are: Madison Medina, Ronnie Ray, Aanya Modi, Sophie Crichton, Sophia Suriel, Mia Glassman, Miranda Marin, Max Kertzman, Remy Ackerman, Avery Mack, Stella Prassas, London Turner, Viona Vashisht, Elizabeth Broyles, Brayden Roman, Cadi De Houst, Jonathan Yan, Kimaya Natu, George Abbey, Noah Lucs, Audrey Gokhale, Aditi Arun, Adeline Dooley, Vivian McDermot, Colette Gokhale, Maeve Crichton, Ellis Dooley, Thomas Graham, Zoey Labrozzi, Brooklyn McKinney, Ella De Antonio, Nora Broyles, Luke Schario, Kasper Hryniak, Yana Vashisht, Sasha Simpson, Madeleine Smith, Shoshana Brotman, and Allison Lin. Cast B featured actors include: Nora Woodhead, Maggie Poppell, Maddie Lasky, Liam Djordjevic, Rosalie Rossi, Avyan Addanki, Aubrey Dressler, Tenzin Uccio, Oliviana Lombardo, Alahni Grantham, Averie Owens, Moira Chiaravalloti, Ryan Fields, Melody Weiner, Liberty Iovine, Charlotte Marmo, Armann Chadna, Jordyn Laws, Shreyaank Mishra, Sierra Corvino, Lily Krantz, Emily Mason, Shanaya Bhartiya, Charlotte Montague, Benjamin Molloy, Zoey Harvey, Ira Mathe, Vrinda Panchal, Chloe Goehrig, Sydney Calderon, Cartier Williams, A'Maziin Williams, Evelyn Braynor, Corine Roohr, Evangeline Jenner, Brianna Irwin, Robin Francis, Hazel Ziskind, and Nora Szumowski. Members of Beginner Class Cast A are Clayton Boerner, Eliza DeAntonio, Esme Fucci, Leni Leef, Evelyn Kane, Iris Lucs, Addison Boka, Madison Fisk, Vivienne Schemmer, Hayley Jandovitz, Leo Kingsnorth, and Aedan Iwai. Beginner Class B includes Mina Sahin, Aaron November, Stephanie November, Quinn Kidd, Leila Stern, Zeyn Stern, Isabella Marsala, Karoline Rivenburgh, Nathan Simpson, Sayona Nock, Zooey Hwa, and Jacob Camarote.

"The Jungle Book" will be performed Saturday May 18 and May 25, and Sunday, May 19 and May 26. Show times are at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. for each performance date. In addition, there will be two special daytime performances for groups on Thursday, May 23, at 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Performances will be at the Kelsey Theatre on the MCCC West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road. Tickets are $16 for adults and $14 for children and students, and may be purchased online at www.kelseytheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. - noon, at (609) 570-3333. Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking next to the theater.

The Bear Tavern Project is a new collaboration of Broken Legs Productions and Zeff Entertainment. Bear Tavern is working jointly with Tomato Patch Junior Workshops to present this fun production of "The Jungle Book," featuring talented young cast members.

For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Kelsey website or call the box office for a brochure.

