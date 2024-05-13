Vivid Stage's THE FLIP SIDE Will Perform Improv and Music on the Road

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This spring, performers from Vivid Stage will go out into the community for two performances. The Flip Side, the house improv team of Vivid Stage, will perform at the Madison Community Arts Center on May 31 at 8:00 pm. And the Vivid Cabaret will appear at the Summit Public Library's 150th birthday celebration on June 8 at 4:00 pm on the Village Green.

THE FLIP SIDE features Clark Carmichael, Laura Ekstrand, Noreen Farley, Dave Maulbeck, Scott McGowan, Becca McLarty, David Lee White, Emaline Williams and Zachary Zawila. This unpredictable evening is an affordable, enjoyable evening that is packed with laughs from start to finish.

The show includes improvisational comedy sketches that use audience suggestions to shape the scenes that the actors instantly create onstage. Performers use ingredients such as everyday objects, strange maladies, and unusual circumstances to cook up unconventional mini-plays that appear and disappear in a matter of minutes.

THE FLIP SIDE will appear at the Madison Community Arts Center at 10 Kings Road in Madison on Friday, May 31 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $20, and $15 for students 25 and younger. For advance ticket purchases, go to The Flip Side - Madison Arts & Culture Alliance. For more information, call 862-812-2036. The Madison Community Arts Center is wheelchair accessible.

The Vivid Cabaret is a part of the Summit Public Library's 150th Birthday Party, which begins at 2 pm on the Village Green. The Cabaret will begin at 4:00 pm, and will feature songs from musicals and movies that the whole family will enjoy. Laura Ekstrand, Brandon Luckenbaugh, Scott McGowan and Melody Stubbs will perform, with Eddie Guttman on piano.

The program will include songs from Into the Woods, Beauty and the Beast, Mary Poppins and more. The event is free to everyone. Guests can bring blankets and chairs to enjoy an afternoon on the lawn. More information on the birthday party can be found here. The rain location is the rotunda of the library.

For information on any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, www.vividstage.org.

