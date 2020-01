'Midwives' is the Official Book Club Selection at George Street Playhouse

Chris Bohjahlian's first bestseller MIDWIVES was selected by Oprah Winfrey as one of the earliest entries to her book club upon the novel's publication in 1998. So it's a natural fit as this season's book club selection at George Street Playhouse.

New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian's world premiere stage adaptation of his novel opened at George Street Playhouse this past Friday, January 24th to ecstatic notices. MIDWIVES is set to run through February 16th at the theatre's new home at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.

The book club package offers patrons the opportunity to read the novel, see the play and then discuss the show with a member of the George Street team.

"MIDWIVES, based on the bestselling novel, makes a powerful and compelling new play," stated George Street Artistic Director David Saint, who helmed this new production. "It's a fantastic page-turner. This gripping thriller keeps audiences on the edge of their seats from start to finish."

When a major snowstorm breaks out during a routine at-home birth, cutting off all communication with the outside world, midwife Sibyl Danforth makes the impossible decision to perform a makeshift cesarean section and save the life of a baby. But when the blizzard clears and questions arise, Sibyl must then face a jury and answer for what really occurred that icy Vermont night.

"This has been one of the absolute most wonderful experiences in my professional life," Bohjalian said. "It is such a privilege to see MIDWIVES brought to life at George Street Playhouse with this cast, crew and this remarkable director."

Chris Bohjalian is a #1 New York Times and bestselling author of 21 books, which have been translated into 35 languages and have spawned three movie adaptations. Critics have drawn comparisons of his books to the work of Stephen King, Nathaniel Hawthorne, Margaret Atwood, and Ira Levin. His most recent novel, THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT, debuted as a New York Times, USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Publishers Weekly, and national IndieBound bestseller, and has been developed into an upcoming HBO Max series starring Kaley Cuoco, Michiel Huisman and Rosie Perez. The 2001 film adaptation of MIDWIVES starred Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie, Peter Coyote, and Alison Pill.

The world-premiere production of MIDWIVES stars award-winning playwright and actress Ellen McLaughlin, who originated the role of the Angel in ANGELS IN AMERICA on Broadway. Her Off-Broadway credits include BLUE WINDOW and DEAR ELIZABETH. McLaughlin is a Drama Desk Award-nominated playwright known for IPHIGENIA AND OTHER DAUGHTERS, TONGUE OF A BIRD, THE PERSIANS, and more. Her work has been produced by The Public Theater, New York Theater Workshop, The National Actors' Theater, and others both nationally and internationally.

She is joined in MIDWIVES by George Street Playhouse favorite John Bolger, who previously appeared opposite her in GSP's production of OUTSIDE MULLINGAR. His numerous TV & film credits include "Homeland," "Orange is the New Black," "The Blacklist," PATRIOTS DAY, and PARTING GLANCES.

Rounding out the cast are Molly Carden (EMOTIONAL CREATURE at Signature Theatre), Michael Cullen (MALCOLM X, DEAD MAN WALKING, BUG, COBB), Grace Experience (Chris Bohjalian's GROUNDED at 59E59), Ryan George (title role in OTHELLO at Alchemical Theater Laboratory), Monique Robinson ("Younger," FAIRVIEW at Berkeley Rep), Armand Schultz ("Mr. Robot," Broadway's A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE and FROST/NIXON, OUR TOWN at Barrow Street), and Lee Sellars (WEST SIDE STORY and TALK RADIO on Broadway, "House of Cards," GROUNDHOG DAY).

Under the leadership of Artistic Director David Saint since 1998, and Kelly Ryman, Managing Director since 2013, George Street Playhouse produces groundbreaking new works, inspiring productions of the classics, and hit Broadway plays and musicals that speak to the heart and mind, with an unwavering commitment to producing new work. With its 45-year history of producing nationally renowned theater, the Playhouse continues to fill a unique theater and arts education role in the city, state and greater metropolitan region.

At the start of its 2019-20 Season, the Playhouse moved to the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center in downtown New Brunswick at 11 Livingston Avenue. Featuring two state-of-the-art theaters - The Arthur Laurents Theater with 253 seats and The Elizabeth Ross Johnson Theater which seats 465 - and myriad amenities, the brand new NBPAC marks a new era in the esteemed history of George Street Playhouse.

For tickets or more information, visit www.GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org or call (732) 246-7717.





