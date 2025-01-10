Middletown Arts Center And Dunbar Repertory Present August Wilson's TWO TRAINS RUNNING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Middletown Arts Center, in conjunction with Dunbar Repertory Company will present a special Black History Month production of August Wilson's Two Trains Running, produced by Darrell Lawrence Willis, Sr. and directed by Mark Antonio Henderson, February 6-16, 2025.

Set in 1969's Pittsburgh Hill District, Two Trains Running explores racial tensions in the Civil Rights era, as argued over by regulars at a struggling diner owned by Memphis Lee, who fights to get fair compensation for his building as the neighborhood faces urban renewal.

Two Trains Running probes the lives of the diner's patrons and staff, including Risa, the reserved waitress; Sterling, a hopeful ex-con; and Holloway, a wise elder. Each character grapples with issues of dignity, systemic racism, and personal dreams in the midst of societal change. Through their struggles, the play highlights themes of resilience, justice, and the search for identity in a transforming world. It is the seventh in the Pulitzer-prize-winning playwright's ten-play cycle (collectively called The American Century Cycle or The Pittsburgh Cycle) on the black experience in twentieth-century America.

Dunbar Repertory Company's production features Arthur Gregory Pugh (Memphis), Damien Berger (Wolf), Jo-Leo Carney Waterton (Holloway), Vivette Alston and Jole Antoinette (Risa), Kirk Lambert and Antonio M. Johnson (Hambone), Bellamy Shivers (West) and Malik Khaaliq (Sterling).

Ticket prices are $22 and are general admission. Special discounted performances will be held on Opening Night, Thursday, February 6 and Valentine's Day, Sunday, February 16. Tickets are $17.

Group ticket sales (10 or more) are also available for $17 per ticket. Purchase tickets online at middletownarts.org or call the MAC Box Office at 732.706.4100. The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street in Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in station metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends.

