Mayo Performing Arts Center Announces Black History Month Events and Programming

MPAC has a variety of events celebrating excellence in black artistic achievement during Black History Month.

Visual Art:

Art in the Atrium presents Black Joy. A reception will take place Wednesday, February 5 from 5 pm – 8 pm. The reception is free and open to all.

Black Joy features the works of five artists: Rashida James, Kwesi Kwarteng, Therez Fleetwood, Serron Green and Meclina Gomes. “I am elated to bring together exciting, trailblazing, and thought-provoking artists whose work inspires and engages as well as spark deep reflection and empowerment,” says Wanda Croudy, Curator of Black Joy for Art in the Atrium.

The exhibit runs from January 17 through March 1. Galleries open prior to shows, Tuesdays from 12 pm – 2 pm and by appointment. Free

Concerts:

Blind Boys of Alabama

Friday, January 31 at 8 pm

For 80 years, The Blind Boys of Alabama have broken down racial barriers, soundtracked the Civil Rights movement, and helped redefine modern gospel music in the process. Through it all, not only has their music endured, but it has thrived, helping both to distinguish the sound of the American South and to push it forward through 20th century and well into the 21st.

$47-79 (price includes all fees)

BREAK! The Urban Funk Spectacular!

Sunday, February 16 at 3 pm

BREAK! The Urban Funk Spectacular! celebrates Hip Hop dancing. Featuring a cast of supremely talented artists from the world of “B-Boying,” “Locking,” “Electric Boogaloo” or “Popping,” Power Tumbling, as well as DJ-ing and Bucket Drumming, BREAK pays tribute to this urban American art form.

$35-$67 (price includes all fees)

Bilal

Thursday, February 27 at 7:30 pm

Singer-songwriter Bilal blends jazz, afro-futurism, classic soul, alternative R&B, rock, and even classical in his vocals and music. Known for his wide vocal range, work across multiple genres and magnetic live performances, he's been described by Earth, Wind and Fire's Philip Bailey as the rare singer who uses his voice like an instrument.

$36-$58 (price includes all fees)

School In-Theatre Field trip Events:

Mayhem Poets

Monday, January 27 at 10:30 am (Grades 3-6)

Tuesday, January 28 at 10:30 am (Grades 7-10)

Curriculum: Language, Poetry, Performing Arts, Drama, Current Events, Social Relations

Theatrically trained and comedically gifted lyrical virtuosos blend elements of hip hop, theatre, improv and poetry that leave audiences inspired and moved.

$10

Jazz Reach presents: Stolen Moments: The First 100 Years of Jazz

Monday, March 3, 2025 at 10 am

Stolen Moments is a thoroughly captivating and informative program that introduces audiences to jazz music's rich history and to the names, faces and music of some of its many masters, as well as the ways in which jazz has acted as a unifying force, bridging cultural, ethnic and economic differences both in the U.S. and abroad.

$10

