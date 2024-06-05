Mariza Comes to NJPAC in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present Mariza on Friday, October 25, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. Mariza will be returning to NJPAC for a night of exhilarating fado.



There’s no singer who embodies the sound of fado more completely than Mariza. The Portuguese musician was born in the same neighborhood that, 150 years prior, gave birth to the dramatic, expressive, and intensely melancholy music that’s now synonymous with the Iberian country. Mariza’s ability to draw the deepest emotions from a song made her an instant star in Portugal, where she’s beloved as an icon. Across her three-decade career, she’s stretched fado’s limits, combining it with jazz, flamenco, Latin jazz, and influences from her mother’s home country of Mozambique. Her “dark, rich, commanding contralto” (Washington Post) has led to collaborations with everyone from Lenny Kravitz to Gilberto Gil.



Described as "A dazzling, captivating force to behold" by The Telegraph, the Portuguese artist will mesmerize the audience with her vocal prowess, performing favorite songs from her GRAMMY®-nominated career and 30+ platinum albums.



Mariza has been praised by Rolling Stone as Fado's "biggest star," with a majestic modern sound that reimagines the genre's ancient sadness. Mariza has performed on prestigious stages worldwide including the Paris Olympia, the Frankfurt Opera, the London Royal Festival Hall, the Amsterdam Le Carré, the Barcelona Palau de la Música, the Sydney Opera House, the New York Carnegie Hall, and the Los Angeles Walt Disney Concert Hall, where a stage was specifically designed for her by the renowned architect, Frank Gehry.



Tickets to see MARIZA go on-sale Friday, June 7th at 10:00 a.m. at NJPAC.org, 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.

